AK Capital Services Ltd. Share Price

AK CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹622.90 Closed
3.722.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
AK Capital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹590.00₹623.00
₹622.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹390.00₹611.00
₹622.90
Open Price
₹614.00
Prev. Close
₹600.70
Volume
12,244

AK Capital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1633.93
  • R2644.97
  • R3666.93
  • Pivot
    611.97
  • S1600.93
  • S2578.97
  • S3567.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5407.23553.48
  • 10405.07541.22
  • 20413.06532.82
  • 50424.64520.34
  • 100418.66503.47
  • 200417.5481.22

AK Capital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.9320.4829.3544.4443.23150.0646.65
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

AK Capital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

AK Capital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About AK Capital Services Ltd.

AK Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899MH1993PLC274881 and registration number is 274881. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Chandra Bhargava
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. A K Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Aditi Mittal
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Khimji Shamji Pandav
    Independent Director

FAQs on AK Capital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AK Capital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of AK Capital Services Ltd. is ₹411.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AK Capital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AK Capital Services Ltd. is 13.28 and PB ratio of AK Capital Services Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AK Capital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AK Capital Services Ltd. is ₹622.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AK Capital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AK Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AK Capital Services Ltd. is ₹611.00 and 52-week low of AK Capital Services Ltd. is ₹390.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

