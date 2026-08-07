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AK Capital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

AK CAPITAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of AK Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,721.00 Closed
1.09₹ 18.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AK Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,702.40₹1,725.00
₹1,721.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,035.80₹1,950.00
₹1,721.00
Open Price
₹1,702.40
Prev. Close
₹1,702.40
Volume
1,084

Source: Dion Global

AK Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AK Capital Services		0.53-0.558.3410.5551.2346.8326.54
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AK Capital Services has gained 51.23% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, AK Capital Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

AK Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AK Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,714.341,740.36
101,736.011,739.84
201,754.21,744.57
501,739.071,722.56
1001,646.861,660.69
2001,532.041,545.57

Source: Dion Global

AK Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AK Capital Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.24%, while DII stake increased to 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AK Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTAK Capital Services - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of Th
Jul 31, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTAK Capital Services - Reminder To Shareholders For Claiming Unclaimed Dividends, Whose Shares Are Liable To Transferred To IE
Jul 09, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTAK Capital Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTAK Capital Services - Intimation Of Resignation Of Senior Management Personnel
May 21, 2026, 03:44 AM IST ISTAK Capital Services - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About AK Capital Services

AK Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899MH1993PLC274881 and registration number is 274881. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 185.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Bakshi
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. A K Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Aditi Mittal
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Kathuria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on AK Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of AK Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AK Capital Services is ₹1,721.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AK Capital Services?

The AK Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AK Capital Services?

The market cap of AK Capital Services is ₹1,135.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AK Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AK Capital Services are ₹1,725.00 and ₹1,702.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AK Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AK Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AK Capital Services is ₹1,950.00 and 52-week low of AK Capital Services is ₹1,035.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AK Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The AK Capital Services has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, -0.55% for the past month, 8.34% over 3 months, 51.23% over 1 year, 46.83% across 3 years, and 26.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AK Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AK Capital Services are 10.29 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

AK Capital Services News

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