What is the share price of AK Capital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AK Capital Services is ₹1,721.00 as on .

What kind of stock is AK Capital Services? The AK Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AK Capital Services? The market cap of AK Capital Services is ₹1,135.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AK Capital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of AK Capital Services are ₹1,725.00 and ₹1,702.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AK Capital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AK Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AK Capital Services is ₹1,950.00 and 52-week low of AK Capital Services is ₹1,035.80 as on .

How has the AK Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The AK Capital Services has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, -0.55% for the past month, 8.34% over 3 months, 51.23% over 1 year, 46.83% across 3 years, and 26.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AK Capital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AK Capital Services are 10.29 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global