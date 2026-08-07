Here's the live share price of AK Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AK Capital Services
|0.53
|-0.55
|8.34
|10.55
|51.23
|46.83
|26.54
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AK Capital Services has gained 51.23% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, AK Capital Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,714.34
|1,740.36
|10
|1,736.01
|1,739.84
|20
|1,754.2
|1,744.57
|50
|1,739.07
|1,722.56
|100
|1,646.86
|1,660.69
|200
|1,532.04
|1,545.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AK Capital Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.24%, while DII stake increased to 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|AK Capital Services - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of Th
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|AK Capital Services - Reminder To Shareholders For Claiming Unclaimed Dividends, Whose Shares Are Liable To Transferred To IE
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|AK Capital Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|AK Capital Services - Intimation Of Resignation Of Senior Management Personnel
|May 21, 2026, 03:44 AM IST IST
|AK Capital Services - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
AK Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899MH1993PLC274881 and registration number is 274881. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 185.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AK Capital Services is ₹1,721.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AK Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AK Capital Services is ₹1,135.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AK Capital Services are ₹1,725.00 and ₹1,702.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AK Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AK Capital Services is ₹1,950.00 and 52-week low of AK Capital Services is ₹1,035.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AK Capital Services has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, -0.55% for the past month, 8.34% over 3 months, 51.23% over 1 year, 46.83% across 3 years, and 26.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AK Capital Services are 10.29 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.49 per annum.
Source: Dion Global