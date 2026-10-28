Ajwa Projects has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 28, 2026 and will close on Oct 30, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹203.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Larsen & Toubro
|0.09
|-2.69
|-3.7
|-9.58
|-6.59
|8.09
|15.48
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.94
|-10.73
|-19.18
|-40.84
|-45.15
|4.7
|37.3
|Cemindia Projects
|2.99
|-1.69
|-12.07
|81.71
|45.17
|81.65
|71.6
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-9.04
|-7.82
|-19.47
|-27.72
|-29.2
|-1.48
|3.73
|NBCC (India)
|-4.34
|-12.11
|-25.71
|-26.11
|-36.77
|18.07
|17.76
|Welspun Enterprises
|-7.87
|-15.02
|6.72
|21.7
|13.94
|33.92
|45.06
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-14.7
|-16.92
|-26.45
|-33.78
|-52.48
|-23.89
|-15.11
|NCC
|-9.69
|-11.42
|-18.81
|-29.83
|-45.96
|-7.8
|9.06
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.61
|-14.31
|-18.96
|-14.97
|-25.79
|-4.98
|17.45
|Man Infraconstruction
|-3.4
|-15.14
|9.92
|-7.15
|-25.74
|-10.29
|5.38
|Keystone Realtors
|-2.22
|-6.46
|-17.81
|-14.93
|-41.29
|-14.9
|-9.58
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-3.31
|-6.21
|-35.37
|-38.39
|-41.62
|-8.18
|7.05
|LCC Projects
|-9.43
|-18.47
|-28.41
|-28.41
|-28.41
|-10.54
|-6.47
|PNC Infratech
|-5.57
|2.99
|-44.11
|-37.99
|-51.94
|-26.47
|-16.8
|PSP Projects
|-8.07
|-7.23
|-31.55
|-2.09
|-22.6
|-0.39
|6.47
|AGI Infra
|-4.88
|-14.21
|-23.37
|-35.48
|-11.61
|38.06
|21.35
|KNR Constructions
|-10.47
|-14.96
|-18.56
|-18.37
|-46.45
|-27.66
|-18.8
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-5.35
|-11.59
|-21.53
|-28.8
|-49.66
|-9.14
|-2.1
|Ajmera Realty & Infra India
|0.51
|7.11
|1.55
|1.67
|-36.91
|18.32
|14.12
Source: Dion Global
Ajwa Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45200GJ2011PLC064399 and registration number is 064399. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global