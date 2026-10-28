Ajwa Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45200GJ2011PLC064399 and registration number is 064399. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.