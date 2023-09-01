Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|16.67
|7.69
|-12.50
|-53.33
|-6.67
|-30.00
|7.84
|4.52
|14.51
|5.89
|-9.04
|-3.84
|-37.35
|1.13
|22.25
|54.17
|64.23
|63.80
|166.53
|210.62
|0.11
|-2.10
|0.51
|25.33
|-5.68
|-27.05
|-27.05
|9.40
|49.94
|61.43
|57.88
|17.73
|586.52
|1,257.78
|7.14
|0.75
|44.98
|63.53
|31.29
|-12.58
|-60.67
|4.95
|11.87
|61.12
|62.93
|42.81
|275.26
|64.75
|8.35
|9.74
|33.65
|51.70
|21.42
|-62.27
|-77.33
|-0.88
|-6.09
|9.40
|25.28
|3.93
|373.40
|350.36
|4.89
|-1.67
|-10.61
|-27.83
|-30.99
|-32.18
|-76.63
|16.34
|-6.58
|-58.09
|-78.47
|-76.09
|-25.23
|-25.23
|-0.65
|2.68
|-1.61
|-2.86
|-2.86
|-2.86
|-2.86
|-4.71
|8.00
|10.96
|6.58
|-41.73
|-75.60
|-96.72
|0.72
|2.21
|0.72
|-0.71
|-3.47
|110.61
|-24.46
|-1.30
|0.63
|12.68
|17.66
|17.14
|116.08
|42.77
|27.49
|119.35
|85.09
|50.93
|112.98
|112.98
|112.98
|1.93
|8.84
|11.81
|2.31
|-21.08
|-30.05
|-30.05
|1.86
|4.78
|-1.18
|-5.00
|-0.77
|86.52
|90.51
|1.88
|-11.42
|-47.00
|-42.77
|-15.56
|267.15
|94.87
|1.30
|4.01
|11.91
|-7.63
|-42.08
|-87.63
|-27.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH2001PLC131728 and registration number is 131728. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 189.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. is ₹65.93 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. is -0.04 and PB ratio of AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. is 0.22 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. is ₹.70 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. is ₹2.10 and 52-week low of AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. is ₹.50 as on Aug 28, 2023.