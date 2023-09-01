Follow Us

AJR INFRA AND TOLLING LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.70 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.65₹0.75
₹0.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.50₹2.10
₹0.70
Open Price
₹0.75
Prev. Close
₹0.70
Volume
9,69,475

AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.75
  • R20.8
  • R30.85
  • Pivot
    0.7
  • S10.65
  • S20.6
  • S30.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.50.66
  • 101.520.64
  • 201.590.68
  • 501.630.84
  • 1001.591.04
  • 2001.941.28

AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
7.844.5214.515.89-9.04-3.84-37.35
1.1322.2554.1764.2363.80166.53210.62
0.11-2.100.5125.33-5.68-27.05-27.05
9.4049.9461.4357.8817.73586.521,257.78
7.140.7544.9863.5331.29-12.58-60.67
4.9511.8761.1262.9342.81275.2664.75
8.359.7433.6551.7021.42-62.27-77.33
-0.88-6.099.4025.283.93373.40350.36
4.89-1.67-10.61-27.83-30.99-32.18-76.63
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.652.68-1.61-2.86-2.86-2.86-2.86
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
0.722.210.72-0.71-3.47110.61-24.46
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.938.8411.812.31-21.08-30.05-30.05
1.864.78-1.18-5.00-0.7786.5290.51
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
1.304.0111.91-7.63-42.08-87.63-27.81

AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. Share Holdings

AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Sep, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd.

AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH2001PLC131728 and registration number is 131728. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 189.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mineel Mali
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jaysingh Liladhar Ashar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Homai A Daruwalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Agrawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Sahai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunilbhai Chhabaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhrarabinda Birabar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd.?

The market cap of AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. is ₹65.93 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. is -0.04 and PB ratio of AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. is 0.22 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. is ₹.70 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. is ₹2.10 and 52-week low of AJR Infra and Tolling Ltd. is ₹.50 as on Aug 28, 2023.

