What is the Market Cap of Ajooni Biotech Ltd.? The market cap of Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is ₹36.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ajooni Biotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is 30.57 and PB ratio of Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is 0.93 as on .

What is the share price of Ajooni Biotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is ₹4.20 as on .