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Ajooni Biotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

AJOONI BIOTECH

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Ajooni Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.86 Closed
-1.28₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ajooni Biotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.80₹3.99
₹3.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.40₹5.94
₹3.86
Open Price
₹3.97
Prev. Close
₹3.91
Volume
2,23,149

Source: Dion Global

Ajooni Biotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ajooni Biotech		-3.501.58-10.23-23.87-26.762.63-16.12
Avanti Feeds		0.77-4.89-37.49-17.8739.4231.458.18
Godrej Agrovet		-2.51-3.24-7.43-6.77-33.143.67-4.74
Narmada Agrobase		-18.39-21.92-25.66-14.9223.4723.1122.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ajooni Biotech has declined 26.76% compared to peers like Avanti Feeds (39.42%), Godrej Agrovet (-33.14%), Narmada Agrobase (23.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajooni Biotech has underperformed peers relative to Avanti Feeds (8.18%) and Godrej Agrovet (-4.74%).

Ajooni Biotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ajooni Biotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.983.97
104.013.98
203.963.96
503.913.97
1004.074.08
2004.344.4

Source: Dion Global

Ajooni Biotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ajooni Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ajooni Biotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ajooni Biotech fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Ajooni Biotech

Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190PB2010PLC040162 and registration number is 040162. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Animal/Shrimp Feed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 182.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jasjot Singh
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Gursimran Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Partek Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Ramandeep Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Imteshwar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Simmi Chabbra
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Ishtneet Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ajooni Biotech Share Price

What is the share price of Ajooni Biotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajooni Biotech is ₹3.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ajooni Biotech?

The Ajooni Biotech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ajooni Biotech?

The market cap of Ajooni Biotech is ₹66.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ajooni Biotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajooni Biotech are ₹3.99 and ₹3.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajooni Biotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajooni Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajooni Biotech is ₹5.94 and 52-week low of Ajooni Biotech is ₹3.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ajooni Biotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ajooni Biotech has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, 1.58% for the past month, -10.23% over 3 months, -26.76% over 1 year, 2.63% across 3 years, and -16.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ajooni Biotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajooni Biotech are 15.44 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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