Here's the live share price of Ajooni Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ajooni Biotech
|-3.50
|1.58
|-10.23
|-23.87
|-26.76
|2.63
|-16.12
|Avanti Feeds
|0.77
|-4.89
|-37.49
|-17.87
|39.42
|31.45
|8.18
|Godrej Agrovet
|-2.51
|-3.24
|-7.43
|-6.77
|-33.14
|3.67
|-4.74
|Narmada Agrobase
|-18.39
|-21.92
|-25.66
|-14.92
|23.47
|23.11
|22.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ajooni Biotech has declined 26.76% compared to peers like Avanti Feeds (39.42%), Godrej Agrovet (-33.14%), Narmada Agrobase (23.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajooni Biotech has underperformed peers relative to Avanti Feeds (8.18%) and Godrej Agrovet (-4.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.98
|3.97
|10
|4.01
|3.98
|20
|3.96
|3.96
|50
|3.91
|3.97
|100
|4.07
|4.08
|200
|4.34
|4.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ajooni Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ajooni Biotech fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190PB2010PLC040162 and registration number is 040162. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Animal/Shrimp Feed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 182.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajooni Biotech is ₹3.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ajooni Biotech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ajooni Biotech is ₹66.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajooni Biotech are ₹3.99 and ₹3.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajooni Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajooni Biotech is ₹5.94 and 52-week low of Ajooni Biotech is ₹3.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ajooni Biotech has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, 1.58% for the past month, -10.23% over 3 months, -26.76% over 1 year, 2.63% across 3 years, and -16.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajooni Biotech are 15.44 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global