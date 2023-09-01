Follow Us

AJOONI BIOTECH LTD.

Sector : Livestock - Hatcheries/Poultry | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.20 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Ajooni Biotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.20₹4.25
₹4.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.05₹8.30
₹4.20
Open Price
₹4.20
Prev. Close
₹4.20
Volume
1,97,946

Ajooni Biotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.23
  • R24.27
  • R34.28
  • Pivot
    4.22
  • S14.18
  • S24.17
  • S34.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.14.12
  • 107.44.09
  • 207.734.1
  • 508.14.26
  • 1008.554.55
  • 20010.815.22

Ajooni Biotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.330-8.70-16.00-43.90-26.3950.35
3.910.2519.3320.56-5.3931.80-28.39

Ajooni Biotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Ajooni Biotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Ajooni Biotech Ltd.

Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190PB2010PLC040162 and registration number is 040162. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Livestock - Hatcheries/Poultry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramandeep Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Imteshwar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Simmi Chabbra
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Jasjot Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Partek Singh
    Director

FAQs on Ajooni Biotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ajooni Biotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is ₹36.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ajooni Biotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is 30.57 and PB ratio of Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ajooni Biotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is ₹4.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajooni Biotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajooni Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is ₹8.30 and 52-week low of Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is ₹3.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

