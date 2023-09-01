Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.33
|0
|-8.70
|-16.00
|-43.90
|-26.39
|50.35
|3.91
|0.25
|19.33
|20.56
|-5.39
|31.80
|-28.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190PB2010PLC040162 and registration number is 040162. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Livestock - Hatcheries/Poultry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is ₹36.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is 30.57 and PB ratio of Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is ₹4.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajooni Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is ₹8.30 and 52-week low of Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is ₹3.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.