What is the share price of Ajooni Biotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajooni Biotech is ₹3.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Ajooni Biotech? The Ajooni Biotech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ajooni Biotech? The market cap of Ajooni Biotech is ₹66.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ajooni Biotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajooni Biotech are ₹3.99 and ₹3.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajooni Biotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajooni Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajooni Biotech is ₹5.94 and 52-week low of Ajooni Biotech is ₹3.40 as on .

How has the Ajooni Biotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Ajooni Biotech has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, 1.58% for the past month, -10.23% over 3 months, -26.76% over 1 year, 2.63% across 3 years, and -16.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ajooni Biotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajooni Biotech are 15.44 and 0.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global