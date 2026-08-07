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Ajel Share Price

NSE
BSE

AJEL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Ajel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.27 Closed
-5.00₹ -0.33
As on Jun 30, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ajel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.27₹6.93
₹6.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.05₹28.59
₹6.27
Open Price
₹6.27
Prev. Close
₹6.60
Volume
7,285

Source: Dion Global

Ajel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ajel		-0.32-2.34-26.49-62.02-75.50-11.0920.48
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ajel has declined 75.50% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajel has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Ajel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ajel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.486.53
106.747.03
208.268.4
5011.9511.21
10014.4613.45
20016.2514.8

Source: Dion Global

Ajel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ajel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ajel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTAjel - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quart
Jul 25, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTAjel - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 25, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTAjel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 22, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTAjel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 22, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTAjel - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Ajel

Ajel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC076637 and registration number is 076637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasa Reddy Arikatla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Harshana Antharaji
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ashrith Reddy Gireddy
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhavi Latha Pasupuleti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rama Rao Madasu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Satyanarayana Reddy Chintakuntala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ajel Share Price

What is the share price of Ajel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajel is ₹6.27 as on Jun 30, 2025.

What kind of stock is Ajel?

The Ajel is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ajel?

The market cap of Ajel is ₹7.30 Cr as on Jun 30, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ajel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajel are ₹6.93 and ₹6.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajel is ₹28.59 and 52-week low of Ajel is ₹6.05 as on Jun 30, 2025.

How has the Ajel performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ajel has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -2.34% for the past month, -26.49% over 3 months, -75.5% over 1 year, -11.09% across 3 years, and 20.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ajel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajel are -16.63 and 0.54 on Jun 30, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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