Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.12
|132.97
|162.81
|127.21
|128.83
|731.47
|224.75
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ajel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC076637 and registration number is 076637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ajel Ltd. is ₹22.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ajel Ltd. is -170.71 and PB ratio of Ajel Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajel Ltd. is ₹19.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajel Ltd. is ₹20.08 and 52-week low of Ajel Ltd. is ₹6.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.