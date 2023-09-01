Follow Us

AJEL LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.29 Closed
-1.98-0.39
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Ajel Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.29₹19.29
₹19.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.86₹20.08
₹19.29
Open Price
₹19.29
Prev. Close
₹19.68
Volume
1,878

Ajel Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.29
  • R219.29
  • R319.29
  • Pivot
    19.29
  • S119.29
  • S219.29
  • S319.29

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.8318.79
  • 108.8417.15
  • 208.8514.78
  • 508.6411.8
  • 1008.910.3
  • 2009.779.47

Ajel Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.12132.97162.81127.21128.83731.47224.75
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Ajel Ltd. Share Holdings

Ajel Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ajel Ltd.

Ajel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC076637 and registration number is 076637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasa Reddy Arikatla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Harshana Antharaji
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Madhavi Latha Pasupuleti
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Venkata Satyanarayana Reddy Chintakuntala
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Sirangivi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashrith Reddy Gireddy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rama Rao Madasu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ajel Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ajel Ltd.?

The market cap of Ajel Ltd. is ₹22.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ajel Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ajel Ltd. is -170.71 and PB ratio of Ajel Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ajel Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajel Ltd. is ₹19.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajel Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajel Ltd. is ₹20.08 and 52-week low of Ajel Ltd. is ₹6.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

