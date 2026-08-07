Here's the live share price of Ajel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ajel
|-0.32
|-2.34
|-26.49
|-62.02
|-75.50
|-11.09
|20.48
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ajel has declined 75.50% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajel has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.48
|6.53
|10
|6.74
|7.03
|20
|8.26
|8.4
|50
|11.95
|11.21
|100
|14.46
|13.45
|200
|16.25
|14.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ajel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Ajel - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quart
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|Ajel - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Ajel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|Ajel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Ajel - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Ajel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC076637 and registration number is 076637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajel is ₹6.27 as on Jun 30, 2025.
The Ajel is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ajel is ₹7.30 Cr as on Jun 30, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajel are ₹6.93 and ₹6.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajel is ₹28.59 and 52-week low of Ajel is ₹6.05 as on Jun 30, 2025.
The Ajel has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -2.34% for the past month, -26.49% over 3 months, -75.5% over 1 year, -11.09% across 3 years, and 20.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajel are -16.63 and 0.54 on Jun 30, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global