What is the Market Cap of Ajel Ltd.? The market cap of Ajel Ltd. is ₹22.47 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ajel Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ajel Ltd. is -170.71 and PB ratio of Ajel Ltd. is 1.53 as on .

What is the share price of Ajel Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajel Ltd. is ₹19.29 as on .