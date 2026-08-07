What is the share price of Ajel? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajel is ₹6.27 as on .

What kind of stock is Ajel? The Ajel is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ajel? The market cap of Ajel is ₹7.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ajel? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajel are ₹6.93 and ₹6.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajel? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajel is ₹28.59 and 52-week low of Ajel is ₹6.05 as on .

How has the Ajel performed historically in terms of returns? The Ajel has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -2.34% for the past month, -26.49% over 3 months, -75.5% over 1 year, -11.09% across 3 years, and 20.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ajel? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajel are -16.63 and 0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global