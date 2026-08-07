What is the share price of Ajcon Global Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajcon Global Services is ₹6.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Ajcon Global Services? The Ajcon Global Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ajcon Global Services? The market cap of Ajcon Global Services is ₹37.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ajcon Global Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajcon Global Services are ₹6.45 and ₹5.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajcon Global Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajcon Global Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajcon Global Services is ₹11.61 and 52-week low of Ajcon Global Services is ₹4.90 as on .

How has the Ajcon Global Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Ajcon Global Services has shown returns of 3.16% over the past day, 4.73% for the past month, -5.34% over 3 months, -35.28% over 1 year, 27.38% across 3 years, and 8.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ajcon Global Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajcon Global Services are 167.12 and 1.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global