What is the Market Cap of Ajcon Global Services Ltd.? The market cap of Ajcon Global Services Ltd. is ₹17.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ajcon Global Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ajcon Global Services Ltd. is 19.09 and PB ratio of Ajcon Global Services Ltd. is 1.0 as on .

What is the share price of Ajcon Global Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajcon Global Services Ltd. is ₹28.50 as on .