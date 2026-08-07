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Ajcon Global Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ajcon Global Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.20 Closed
3.16₹ 0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ajcon Global Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.76₹6.45
₹6.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.90₹11.61
₹6.20
Open Price
₹6.00
Prev. Close
₹6.01
Volume
23,221

Source: Dion Global

Ajcon Global Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ajcon Global Services		8.774.73-5.348.58-35.2827.388.62
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ajcon Global Services has declined 35.28% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajcon Global Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Ajcon Global Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ajcon Global Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.75.79
105.735.78
205.825.82
506.025.98
1006.26.21
2006.676.62

Source: Dion Global

Ajcon Global Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ajcon Global Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.85%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ajcon Global Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTAjcon Global Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulatio
Jul 23, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTAjcon Global Serv. - Scrutinizer Report
Jul 21, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTAjcon Global Serv. - Intimation Of Lapse And Forfeiture Of Convertible Warrants Issued Under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018
Jul 21, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTAjcon Global Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 06, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTAjcon Global Serv. - Regulation 74(5) Of The SEBI (DP) Regulation, 2018_ Compliance Certificate

Source: Dion Global

About Ajcon Global Services

Ajcon Global Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1986PLC041941 and registration number is 041941. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • CA. Ashok Ajmera
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Ankit Ajmera
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anuj Ajmera
    Whole Time Director
  • CA. Sangeeta Vijay Kumar
    Independent Director
  • CA. Rahul Atal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Beverly S N Avalani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ajcon Global Services Share Price

What is the share price of Ajcon Global Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajcon Global Services is ₹6.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ajcon Global Services?

The Ajcon Global Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ajcon Global Services?

The market cap of Ajcon Global Services is ₹37.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ajcon Global Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajcon Global Services are ₹6.45 and ₹5.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajcon Global Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajcon Global Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajcon Global Services is ₹11.61 and 52-week low of Ajcon Global Services is ₹4.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ajcon Global Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ajcon Global Services has shown returns of 3.16% over the past day, 4.73% for the past month, -5.34% over 3 months, -35.28% over 1 year, 27.38% across 3 years, and 8.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ajcon Global Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajcon Global Services are 167.12 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ajcon Global Services News

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