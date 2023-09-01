Follow Us

Ajcon Global Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.50 Closed
-0.04-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ajcon Global Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.50₹29.91
₹28.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.70₹49.99
₹28.50
Open Price
₹29.90
Prev. Close
₹28.51
Volume
550

Ajcon Global Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.44
  • R230.38
  • R330.85
  • Pivot
    28.97
  • S128.03
  • S227.56
  • S326.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.3629.02
  • 1034.5529.15
  • 2034.7329.37
  • 5034.8430.07
  • 10035.6930.75
  • 20038.9431.88

Ajcon Global Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.681.79-10.66-7.92-19.3891.660
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Ajcon Global Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Ajcon Global Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ajcon Global Services Ltd.

Ajcon Global Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1986PLC041941 and registration number is 041941. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Ashok Ajmera
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Ankit Ajmera
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anuj Ajmera
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ragini Chokshi
    Independent Director
  • CA. Samir Biswas
    Independent Director
  • CA. Narayan Atal
    Independent Director
  • CA. Rajendra Bakiwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ajcon Global Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ajcon Global Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Ajcon Global Services Ltd. is ₹17.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ajcon Global Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ajcon Global Services Ltd. is 19.09 and PB ratio of Ajcon Global Services Ltd. is 1.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ajcon Global Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajcon Global Services Ltd. is ₹28.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajcon Global Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajcon Global Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajcon Global Services Ltd. is ₹49.99 and 52-week low of Ajcon Global Services Ltd. is ₹22.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

