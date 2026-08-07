Here's the live share price of Ajcon Global Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ajcon Global Services
|8.77
|4.73
|-5.34
|8.58
|-35.28
|27.38
|8.62
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ajcon Global Services has declined 35.28% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajcon Global Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.7
|5.79
|10
|5.73
|5.78
|20
|5.82
|5.82
|50
|6.02
|5.98
|100
|6.2
|6.21
|200
|6.67
|6.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ajcon Global Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.85%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Ajcon Global Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulatio
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Ajcon Global Serv. - Scrutinizer Report
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Ajcon Global Serv. - Intimation Of Lapse And Forfeiture Of Convertible Warrants Issued Under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Ajcon Global Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 06, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Ajcon Global Serv. - Regulation 74(5) Of The SEBI (DP) Regulation, 2018_ Compliance Certificate
Source: Dion Global
Ajcon Global Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1986PLC041941 and registration number is 041941. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajcon Global Services is ₹6.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ajcon Global Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ajcon Global Services is ₹37.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajcon Global Services are ₹6.45 and ₹5.76.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajcon Global Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajcon Global Services is ₹11.61 and 52-week low of Ajcon Global Services is ₹4.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ajcon Global Services has shown returns of 3.16% over the past day, 4.73% for the past month, -5.34% over 3 months, -35.28% over 1 year, 27.38% across 3 years, and 8.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajcon Global Services are 167.12 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global