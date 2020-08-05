Ajay Tyagi gets 18 months’ extension as SEBI chairman

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension of Tyagi's term for 18 months, with effect from September 1 2020 up to February 28, 2020, it said.
Ajay Tyagi was on Wednesday given an 18-month extension, till February 2022, as the chairman of markets regulator SEBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension of Tyagi’s term for 18 months, with effect from September 1 2020 up to February 28, 2020, it said.
Tyagi, a 1984 batch IAS (retired) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the SEBI chairman in March 2017 for three years.
He was in March this year given a six-month extension till August.
