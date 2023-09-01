Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AISHWARYA TECHNOLOGIES AND TELECOM LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.58 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.58₹6.58
₹6.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.21₹6.58
₹6.58
Open Price
₹6.58
Prev. Close
₹6.58
Volume
0

Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.58
  • R26.58
  • R36.58
  • Pivot
    6.58
  • S16.58
  • S26.58
  • S36.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.316.47
  • 105.16.32
  • 204.296.05
  • 503.025.37
  • 1002.874.62
  • 2003.13.92

Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9415.4427.0386.40167.48138.41
3.976.4513.9026.465.98-8.787.50
4.7613.1416.0713.511.07387.56192.34
36.3372.2353.8041.5044.77587.12188.16
-1.2847.16157.71216.92371.331,222.661,802.60
-0.270.6431.0539.21-21.54300.54140.05
-1.37-6.49-10.00-16.28-45.45-5.26-54.14
-16.6758.7978.0069.4314.18315.33162.82
1.096.5265.4678.3878.0274.32113.17
-4.78-13.684.2750.2484.84276.42216.90
10.979.39-5.20-2.55-3.94-21.5218.43
3.7820.7866.74110.2178.91712.00689.44
-6.83-3.956.964.17-13.64-13.64-13.64
2.303.9518.766.69-4.92129.0734.90
7.2320.0947.0749.5540.00215.0080.00
0.184.269.269.99-9.6237.7220.95
-0.731.3660.9841.55-9.48332.11-7.75
19.0148.22198.05209.44386.57368.37450.80
11.380.42-9.50-18.38-31.0519.67-18.10

Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. Share Holdings

Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd.

Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1995PLC020569 and registration number is 020569. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Hari Krishna Reddy
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Srinivasa Rao Mandava
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D Venkateswara Rao
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. G Rama Manohar Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Arpitha Reddy Mettu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bolla Sreekanth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Ambalal Kuvadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Maddineni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd.?

The market cap of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is ₹15.72 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is -10.96 and PB ratio of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is -5.05 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is ₹6.58 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is ₹6.58 and 52-week low of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is ₹3.21 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data