Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.94
|15.44
|27.03
|86.40
|167.48
|138.41
|3.97
|6.45
|13.90
|26.46
|5.98
|-8.78
|7.50
|4.76
|13.14
|16.07
|13.51
|1.07
|387.56
|192.34
|36.33
|72.23
|53.80
|41.50
|44.77
|587.12
|188.16
|-1.28
|47.16
|157.71
|216.92
|371.33
|1,222.66
|1,802.60
|-0.27
|0.64
|31.05
|39.21
|-21.54
|300.54
|140.05
|-1.37
|-6.49
|-10.00
|-16.28
|-45.45
|-5.26
|-54.14
|-16.67
|58.79
|78.00
|69.43
|14.18
|315.33
|162.82
|1.09
|6.52
|65.46
|78.38
|78.02
|74.32
|113.17
|-4.78
|-13.68
|4.27
|50.24
|84.84
|276.42
|216.90
|10.97
|9.39
|-5.20
|-2.55
|-3.94
|-21.52
|18.43
|3.78
|20.78
|66.74
|110.21
|78.91
|712.00
|689.44
|-6.83
|-3.95
|6.96
|4.17
|-13.64
|-13.64
|-13.64
|2.30
|3.95
|18.76
|6.69
|-4.92
|129.07
|34.90
|7.23
|20.09
|47.07
|49.55
|40.00
|215.00
|80.00
|0.18
|4.26
|9.26
|9.99
|-9.62
|37.72
|20.95
|-0.73
|1.36
|60.98
|41.55
|-9.48
|332.11
|-7.75
|19.01
|48.22
|198.05
|209.44
|386.57
|368.37
|450.80
|11.38
|0.42
|-9.50
|-18.38
|-31.05
|19.67
|-18.10
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1995PLC020569 and registration number is 020569. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is ₹15.72 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is -10.96 and PB ratio of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is -5.05 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is ₹6.58 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is ₹6.58 and 52-week low of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is ₹3.21 as on Aug 28, 2023.