What is the Market Cap of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd.? The market cap of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is ₹15.72 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is -10.96 and PB ratio of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is -5.05 as on .

What is the share price of Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom Ltd. is ₹6.58 as on .