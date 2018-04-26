Airtel stock gains over 3% after Q4 numbers

Bharti Airtel post a consolidated net profit (after minority interest) of Rs 83 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 against Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of analysts expectations of a loss of Rs 105 crore.

The stock of Bharti Airtel rose 3.37% on Wednesday after the company posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of fiscal ended March 31, 2018. Bharti Airtel post a consolidated net profit (after minority interest) of Rs 83 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 against Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of analysts expectations of a loss of Rs 105 crore.

“Everybody expected the results to be negative. They have not posted losses. Because of that, there was a gap of opening, and the stock rallied. In the long term the stock’s prospects are good, but in the short term, I don’t think the pain points are going to get over. Jio is likely to come with more competitive tariffs because they have raised money abroad. That will be negative for telecom companies for a year at least. Till Jio gets a customer base of their expectation, they will continue with their aggressive pricing strategy,” said a research head of a brokerage on the condition of anonymity.

The stock ended the session at Rs 419.85 and was the best performing Sensex stock.

In a note to investors, Nomura said that the overall Q4FY18 operating performance was more resilient relative to their expectations, even though the India business turned unprofitable. The brokerage firm has a buy rating on Bharti Airtel.

“Adjusting for the reported after-tax exceptionals net of minority interest, we peg NPAT at Rs 83.3 crore (-70% q-q) vs. our/consensus forecast of a net loss. The India business turned unprofitable, but international business PAT grew 50% q-q,” the note said.

The profit before tax from Africa was at Rs 1,055 crore whereas the Indian segment posted a loss of Rs 482 crore which helped the company to post a profit before tax of Rs 117 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s stock fell by 20.7% since the beginning of 2018. However, analysts are still bullish on the stock. Out of 32 analysts who track the stock on Bloomberg, 22 have ‘buy’ rating; four have ‘sell’ rating while six have ‘hold.’

Idea Cellular, on the other hand, fell by 34.06 % in the year so far. Benchmark Sensex has gained 1.3 % in the same period. In 2018 so far, BSE Telecom index has slipped 20.5%.