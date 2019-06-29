Airtel Africa’s LSE listing gets muted response; worst in Europe this year

Airtel Africa chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal with other officials applauds during their debut at the London Stock Exchange on Friday. PTI

Bharti Airtel’s African unit listing on the London Stock Exchange drew a muted response as the stock opened at 77 pence against the listing price of 80 pence per share.

The stock further tanked to 67 pence before recovering a bit. Trading was going on at the time of going to press.

Earlier, the Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company had announced the successful pricing of its initial public offer (IPO) at 80 pence per share, raising about $750 million. Based on the offer price, the market capitalisation of the company will be around $3.9 billion upon completion of the offer (including the over-allotment option).

The company said the offer was over subscribed with strong interest from a variety of reputed global investors across the UK, US, Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The company said the offer will also came with a secondary listing on the Nigeria stock exchange with meaningful allocations to Nigerian investors.

“We are delighted by the strong response we have received from many high-quality investors from around the world. This is a proud moment for the team that has build Airtel Africa into the second largest mobile operator in Africa,” Raghunath Mandava, CEO of Airtel Africa, said. The proceeds from the offer will be utilised to pare debt.

Airtel Africa had a net debt of around $4 billion at the end of March 2019 while the consolidated overall debt of Bharti Airtel stood at $15.65 billion.

Last year in October, a group of six global investors led by Warburg Pincus, Temasek, Singtel and SoftBank Group International announced investment of $1.25 billion through a primary equity issuance in Airtel Africa. The deal pegs its post-money equity value at $ 4.4 billion and enterprise value at $ 8.15 billion.

The company had also announced appointment of global banks, including JP Morgan, Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs for its intended IPO.

Airtel Africa has a presence in 14 countries in Africa. As on December 31, 2018, Airtel Africa was the second largest mobile operator in Africa by number of active subscribers, according to Ovum.

As per the company, it serves an aggregate of 98.9 million subscribers and 14.2 million mobile money customers across its footprint as at 31 March 2019.

Nigeria represents the company’s largest single country subscriber base, comprising 37.6% of its total subscribers as at 31 March 2019, with 43.4% of subscribers in East Africa and the remaining 19.1% in rest of Africa segment.

Bharti Airtel established its presence in Africa in 2010 when it bought Kuwait-based Zain’s Africa operations for $10.7 billion.