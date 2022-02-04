  • MORE MARKET STATS

Airtel Africa to clear Rs 3,770 cr bond payment in advance

Bharti Airtel International(Netherlands) BV, which manages the company’s Africa business, had issued the bond on March 11, 2013.

Written by PTI
Airtel Africa will clear a bond payment worth Rs 3,772 crore about a year in advance on March 7, 2022, a regulatory filing said on Friday.
“Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV, a corporation incorporated under the laws of The Netherlands (the issuer)… has elected to redeem and will redeem all of the USD 504,915,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 5.125 per cent guaranteed senior notes due 2023 on March 7, 2022,” the filing said.

