Airtel Africa plans London listing; may mop up over $1 billion

Bharti Airtel\u2019s African unit plans an initial public offer (IPO) in London through which it is expected to raise around $1 billion, that will be used to pare debt. The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company plans to sell 25% of new shares of Airtel Africa in the proposed listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and is looking at trading on the main market for listed securities of the exchange. The company said it is also considering a listing of its shares on the Nigeria stock exchange. Airtel Africa had a net debt of around $4 billion at the end of March 2019. Last year in October, a group of six global investors led by Warburg Pincus, Temasek, Singtel and SoftBank Group International announced investment of $1.25 billion through a primary equity issuance in Airtel Africa. The deal pegs its post-money equity value at $4.4 billion and enterprise value at $8.15 billion. Although, the company has not divulged details about the amount it plans to raise through the IPO, banking sources peg the amount at around $1 billion. The company had also announced appointment of global banks, including JP Morgan, Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs for its intended IPO. \u201cIn furtherance to our previous intimations in this regard, we wish to inform you that Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of the company, has announced its potential intention to undertake an initial public offering for listing its equity shares on London Stock Exchange and the expected publication of a Registration Document that has been submitted for approval to the UK Financial Conduct Authority,\u201d Bharti Airtel said in a filing to BSE. Airtel Africa has a presence in 14 countries in Africa. As on December 31, 2018, Airtel Africa was the second largest mobile operator in Africa by number of active subscribers, according to Ovum. As per the company, it serves an aggregate of 98.9 million subscribers and 14.2 million mobile money customers across its footprint as at 31 March 2019. Also read:\u00a0Bharti Telecom stake in Airtel comes down to 41.24 pc Nigeria represents the company\u2019s largest single country subscriber base, comprising 37.6% of its total subscribers as at 31 March 2019, with 43.4% of subscribers in East Africa and the remaining 19.1% in rest of Africa segment. The company has recently reported its first full-year profit at $412 million for 2018-19, helped by higher data consumption and Airtel Money penetration. Its revenue increased 5.73% to $3,077 million in 2018-19 from $2,910 million a year ago. Bharti Airtel established its presence in Africa in 2010 when it bought Kuwait-based Zain\u2019s Africa operations for $10.7 billion. Commenting on the planned offer, Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Airtel Africa, said: \u201cSince first investing in Africa almost nine years ago, we have well leveraged our expertise in emerging markets to deliver on a clearly-defined strategy to build Airtel Africa into a market leading mobile service provider, increasingly expanding beyond voice into data services and Airtel Money.\u201d