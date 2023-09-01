Follow Us

Airo Lam Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AIRO LAM LTD.

Sector : Laminates | Smallcap | NSE
₹115.60 Closed
-2.53-3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Airo Lam Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.00₹121.25
₹115.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.50₹133.50
₹115.60
Open Price
₹121.25
Prev. Close
₹118.60
Volume
4,559

Airo Lam Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1119.37
  • R2123.43
  • R3125.62
  • Pivot
    117.18
  • S1113.12
  • S2110.93
  • S3106.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5106.78118.48
  • 10107.75118.58
  • 20108.11115.83
  • 5088.66105.06
  • 10076.4395.2
  • 20074.3887.58

Airo Lam Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.7522.0139.2561.0357.84424.09197.16
-2.82-6.3523.1644.9828.04201.91111.32
10.949.716.9465.0252.9540.1340.13
7.846.9510.616.42-44.63269.99-43.69

Airo Lam Ltd. Share Holdings

Airo Lam Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAiro Lam Ltd.
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Airo Lam Ltd.

Airo Lam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211GJ2007PLC052019 and registration number is 052019. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Laminates. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pravinbhai Nathabhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sureshbhai Hansrajbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hardikkumar Prafulbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manibhai K Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mehul Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Airo Lam Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Airo Lam Ltd.?

The market cap of Airo Lam Ltd. is ₹173.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Airo Lam Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Airo Lam Ltd. is 22.18 and PB ratio of Airo Lam Ltd. is 2.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Airo Lam Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Airo Lam Ltd. is ₹115.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Airo Lam Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Airo Lam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Airo Lam Ltd. is ₹133.50 and 52-week low of Airo Lam Ltd. is ₹64.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

