Here's the live share price of Airo Lam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Airo Lam
|3.77
|-2.80
|2.01
|-3.81
|-16.23
|-10.25
|10.41
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-2.20
|1.26
|-2.24
|-2.49
|5.92
|7.51
|13.22
|Greenlam Industries
|8.65
|5.66
|20.04
|8.92
|22.43
|6.31
|15.12
|Stylam Industries
|4.50
|14.69
|34.22
|60.18
|104.06
|30.55
|22.21
|Greenply Industries
|0.56
|-10.59
|7.39
|17.90
|-8.35
|19.46
|9.47
|Greenpanel Industries
|-0.40
|-1.98
|-16.43
|-15.93
|-28.60
|-16.56
|-4.62
|Rushil Decor
|3.42
|10.14
|2.06
|-13.41
|-25.41
|-15.31
|-7.15
|Archidply Industries
|10.29
|12.35
|-0.79
|-4.18
|-13.84
|8.28
|21.14
|The Western India Plywood
|-0.69
|-2.75
|7.47
|12.54
|10.57
|9.36
|20.94
|Sylvan Plyboard (India)
|-7.26
|-18.02
|-12.86
|-2.26
|-34.47
|-10.43
|-6.39
|Lamosaic India
|6.89
|10.65
|130.82
|85.35
|54.20
|-31.62
|-20.39
|Archidply Decor
|-0.80
|1.64
|-4.49
|-0.42
|-16.65
|-3.52
|13.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Airo Lam has declined 16.23% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.92%), Greenlam Industries (22.43%), Stylam Industries (104.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Airo Lam has outperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.22%) and Greenlam Industries (15.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|86.39
|88.69
|10
|86.61
|88.05
|20
|87.8
|88.11
|50
|87.23
|87.89
|100
|86.32
|88.62
|200
|92.86
|92.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Airo Lam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Airo Lam fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Airo Lam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211GJ2007PLC052019 and registration number is 052019. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ply wood and veneer sheets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 243.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Airo Lam is ₹89.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Airo Lam is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Airo Lam is ₹133.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Airo Lam are ₹90.00 and ₹87.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Airo Lam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Airo Lam is ₹125.00 and 52-week low of Airo Lam is ₹78.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Airo Lam has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, -2.8% for the past month, 2.01% over 3 months, -16.23% over 1 year, -10.25% across 3 years, and 10.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Airo Lam are 75.97 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global