Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Airo Lam Share Price

NSE
BSE

AIRO LAM

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Airo Lam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹89.27 Closed
-1.69₹ -1.53
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Airo Lam Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.01₹90.00
₹89.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.00₹125.00
₹89.27
Open Price
₹90.00
Prev. Close
₹90.80
Volume
969

Source: Dion Global

Airo Lam Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Airo Lam		3.77-2.802.01-3.81-16.23-10.2510.41
Century Plyboards (India)		-2.201.26-2.24-2.495.927.5113.22
Greenlam Industries		8.655.6620.048.9222.436.3115.12
Stylam Industries		4.5014.6934.2260.18104.0630.5522.21
Greenply Industries		0.56-10.597.3917.90-8.3519.469.47
Greenpanel Industries		-0.40-1.98-16.43-15.93-28.60-16.56-4.62
Rushil Decor		3.4210.142.06-13.41-25.41-15.31-7.15
Archidply Industries		10.2912.35-0.79-4.18-13.848.2821.14
The Western India Plywood		-0.69-2.757.4712.5410.579.3620.94
Sylvan Plyboard (India)		-7.26-18.02-12.86-2.26-34.47-10.43-6.39
Lamosaic India		6.8910.65130.8285.3554.20-31.62-20.39
Archidply Decor		-0.801.64-4.49-0.42-16.65-3.5213.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Airo Lam has declined 16.23% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.92%), Greenlam Industries (22.43%), Stylam Industries (104.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Airo Lam has outperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.22%) and Greenlam Industries (15.12%).

Airo Lam Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Airo Lam Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
586.3988.69
1086.6188.05
2087.888.11
5087.2387.89
10086.3288.62
20092.8692.52

Source: Dion Global

Airo Lam Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Airo Lam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Airo Lam Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Airo Lam fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Airo Lam

Airo Lam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211GJ2007PLC052019 and registration number is 052019. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ply wood and veneer sheets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 243.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pravinkumar Nathalal Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sureshkumar H Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hardikkumar P Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mamta P Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mehulkumar J Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manibhai K Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Airo Lam Share Price

What is the share price of Airo Lam?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Airo Lam is ₹89.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Airo Lam?

The Airo Lam is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Airo Lam?

The market cap of Airo Lam is ₹133.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Airo Lam?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Airo Lam are ₹90.00 and ₹87.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Airo Lam?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Airo Lam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Airo Lam is ₹125.00 and 52-week low of Airo Lam is ₹78.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Airo Lam performed historically in terms of returns?

The Airo Lam has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, -2.8% for the past month, 2.01% over 3 months, -16.23% over 1 year, -10.25% across 3 years, and 10.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Airo Lam?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Airo Lam are 75.97 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Airo Lam News

More Airo Lam News
Market Pulse