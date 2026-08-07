What is the share price of Airo Lam? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Airo Lam is ₹89.27 as on .

What kind of stock is Airo Lam? The Airo Lam is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Airo Lam? The market cap of Airo Lam is ₹133.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Airo Lam? Today’s highest and lowest price of Airo Lam are ₹90.00 and ₹87.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Airo Lam? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Airo Lam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Airo Lam is ₹125.00 and 52-week low of Airo Lam is ₹78.00 as on .

How has the Airo Lam performed historically in terms of returns? The Airo Lam has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, -2.8% for the past month, 2.01% over 3 months, -16.23% over 1 year, -10.25% across 3 years, and 10.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Airo Lam? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Airo Lam are 75.97 and 1.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global