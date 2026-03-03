Facebook Pixel Code
Airfloa Rail Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

AIRFLOA RAIL TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Airfloa Rail Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹256.00 Closed
-1.67₹ -4.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Airfloa Rail Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹246.15₹258.95
₹256.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹246.00₹431.95
₹256.00
Open Price
₹246.15
Prev. Close
₹260.35
Volume
85,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Airfloa Rail Technology has declined 1.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.34%.

Airfloa Rail Technology’s current P/E of 21.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Airfloa Rail Technology Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Airfloa Rail Technology		-2.01-14.12-30.06-8.34-8.34-2.86-1.73
Jupiter Wagons		-9.44-16.86-7.48-22.01-9.4037.8867.12
Titagarh Rail Systems		-8.63-15.94-15.50-20.87-0.5645.3565.20
Texmaco Rail & Engineering		-6.51-17.94-20.86-29.33-23.4830.6826.77
Oriental Rail Infrastructure		-8.87-16.60-15.71-25.07-14.8832.3417.13

Over the last one year, Airfloa Rail Technology has declined 8.34% compared to peers like Jupiter Wagons (-9.40%), Titagarh Rail Systems (-0.56%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering (-23.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Airfloa Rail Technology has underperformed peers relative to Jupiter Wagons (67.12%) and Titagarh Rail Systems (65.20%).

Airfloa Rail Technology Financials

Airfloa Rail Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5263.59262
10273.38268.22
20280.24275.59
50296.22294.65
100335.5326.87
200185.890

Airfloa Rail Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Airfloa Rail Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.23%, FII holding fell to 2.77%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Airfloa Rail Technology Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 11:54 PM ISTAirfloa Rail Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 9:53 PM ISTAirfloa Rail Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 18, 2026, 8:38 PM ISTAirfloa Rail Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 16, 2026, 4:34 PM ISTAirfloa Rail Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 14, 2026, 11:35 PM ISTAirfloa Rail Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Aproval And Noting Down Of (1) Monitoring Agency Report And (2) Approval Of St

About Airfloa Rail Technology

Airfloa Rail Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U30204TN1998PLC041571 and registration number is 41571. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Railway Wagons and Wans. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 192.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Venkatesan Dakshinamoorthy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manikandan Dakshnamoorthy
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sathishkumar Venkatesan
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Nandhini Manikandan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhanshu Mani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tilak Raj Seth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Airfloa Rail Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Airfloa Rail Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Airfloa Rail Technology is ₹256.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Airfloa Rail Technology?

The Airfloa Rail Technology is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Airfloa Rail Technology?

The market cap of Airfloa Rail Technology is ₹613.63 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Airfloa Rail Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Airfloa Rail Technology are ₹258.95 and ₹246.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Airfloa Rail Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Airfloa Rail Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Airfloa Rail Technology is ₹431.95 and 52-week low of Airfloa Rail Technology is ₹246.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Airfloa Rail Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Airfloa Rail Technology has shown returns of -1.67% over the past day, -3.94% for the past month, -33.05% over 3 months, -8.34% over 1 year, -2.86% across 3 years, and -1.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Airfloa Rail Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Airfloa Rail Technology are 21.99 and 2.89 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Airfloa Rail Technology News

