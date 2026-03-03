Here's the live share price of Airfloa Rail Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Airfloa Rail Technology’s current P/E of 21.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Airfloa Rail Technology
|-2.01
|-14.12
|-30.06
|-8.34
|-8.34
|-2.86
|-1.73
|Jupiter Wagons
|-9.44
|-16.86
|-7.48
|-22.01
|-9.40
|37.88
|67.12
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|-8.63
|-15.94
|-15.50
|-20.87
|-0.56
|45.35
|65.20
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|-6.51
|-17.94
|-20.86
|-29.33
|-23.48
|30.68
|26.77
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure
|-8.87
|-16.60
|-15.71
|-25.07
|-14.88
|32.34
|17.13
Over the last one year, Airfloa Rail Technology has declined 8.34% compared to peers like Jupiter Wagons (-9.40%), Titagarh Rail Systems (-0.56%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering (-23.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Airfloa Rail Technology has underperformed peers relative to Jupiter Wagons (67.12%) and Titagarh Rail Systems (65.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|263.59
|262
|10
|273.38
|268.22
|20
|280.24
|275.59
|50
|296.22
|294.65
|100
|335.5
|326.87
|200
|185.89
|0
In the latest quarter, Airfloa Rail Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.23%, FII holding fell to 2.77%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
|Airfloa Rail Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 9:53 PM IST
|Airfloa Rail Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 18, 2026, 8:38 PM IST
|Airfloa Rail Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 16, 2026, 4:34 PM IST
|Airfloa Rail Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 14, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
|Airfloa Rail Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Aproval And Noting Down Of (1) Monitoring Agency Report And (2) Approval Of St
Airfloa Rail Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U30204TN1998PLC041571 and registration number is 41571. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Railway Wagons and Wans. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 192.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Airfloa Rail Technology is ₹256.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Airfloa Rail Technology is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Airfloa Rail Technology is ₹613.63 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Airfloa Rail Technology are ₹258.95 and ₹246.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Airfloa Rail Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Airfloa Rail Technology is ₹431.95 and 52-week low of Airfloa Rail Technology is ₹246.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Airfloa Rail Technology has shown returns of -1.67% over the past day, -3.94% for the past month, -33.05% over 3 months, -8.34% over 1 year, -2.86% across 3 years, and -1.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Airfloa Rail Technology are 21.99 and 2.89 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.