What is the share price of Airan? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Airan is ₹15.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Airan? The Airan is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Airan? The market cap of Airan is ₹189.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Airan? Today’s highest and lowest price of Airan are ₹15.30 and ₹14.87.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Airan? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Airan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Airan is ₹29.26 and 52-week low of Airan is ₹12.65 as on .

How has the Airan performed historically in terms of returns? The Airan has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, -3.63% for the past month, -12.08% over 3 months, -43.17% over 1 year, -10.26% across 3 years, and -0.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Airan? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Airan are 15.62 and 1.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global