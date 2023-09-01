Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|1.26
|-0.79
|0.51
|7.74
|-10.46
|148.96
|148.96
|-0.18
|14.37
|25.21
|47.86
|59.37
|173.68
|121.21
|1.33
|1.64
|6.40
|15.77
|5.73
|137.99
|137.99
|5.78
|18.55
|36.12
|31.70
|16.68
|-6.70
|-6.70
|1.32
|-5.48
|0.91
|15.01
|14.71
|251.03
|130.82
|-0.68
|-4.66
|-11.24
|-23.33
|-32.33
|195.29
|134.68
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.64
|18.28
|42.47
|50.60
|19.46
|167.92
|23.42
|-1.94
|-1.31
|25.48
|22.22
|13.98
|121.02
|152.34
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|0
|6.79
|13.83
|13.25
|-3.71
|-75.42
|-64.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-2.47
|-1.23
|-8.10
|3.76
|-22.49
|47.02
|-38.19
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Airan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1995PLC025519 and registration number is 025519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Airan Ltd. is ₹279.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Airan Ltd. is 28.99 and PB ratio of Airan Ltd. is 2.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Airan Ltd. is ₹22.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Airan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Airan Ltd. is ₹25.15 and 52-week low of Airan Ltd. is ₹13.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.