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Airan Share Price

NSE
BSE

AIRAN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Airan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.14 Closed
0.07₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Airan Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.87₹15.30
₹15.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.65₹29.26
₹15.14
Open Price
₹14.87
Prev. Close
₹15.13
Volume
6,695

Source: Dion Global

Airan Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Airan		0.26-3.63-12.08-0.59-43.17-10.26-0.29
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Airan has declined 43.17% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Airan has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Airan Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Airan Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.0715.09
1015.1315.14
2015.3615.32
5016.0215.76
10016.1216.34
20017.4818.13

Source: Dion Global

Airan Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Airan remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Airan Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTAiran - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Scheduled On 13Th August, 2026.
Jul 08, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTAiran - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 02:22 AM IST ISTAiran - Revised Outcome
Jun 03, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTAiran - Revised Outcome
May 30, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTAiran - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. On Saturday, May 30, 2026, Pursuant To Regulation 30(6) Of SEBI (List

Source: Dion Global

About Airan

Airan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1995PLC025519 and registration number is 025519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeepkumar Vishwanath Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Sandeepkumar Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Sandeepkumar Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Chidambaram Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Sampatji Dugar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhoomika Aditya Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Gyanchand Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Airan Share Price

What is the share price of Airan?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Airan is ₹15.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Airan?

The Airan is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Airan?

The market cap of Airan is ₹189.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Airan?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Airan are ₹15.30 and ₹14.87.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Airan?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Airan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Airan is ₹29.26 and 52-week low of Airan is ₹12.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Airan performed historically in terms of returns?

The Airan has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, -3.63% for the past month, -12.08% over 3 months, -43.17% over 1 year, -10.26% across 3 years, and -0.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Airan?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Airan are 15.62 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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