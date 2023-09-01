Follow Us

Airan Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AIRAN LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹22.35 Closed
-2.19-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Airan Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.25₹23.15
₹22.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.25₹25.15
₹22.35
Open Price
₹22.90
Prev. Close
₹22.85
Volume
3,74,398

Airan Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.92
  • R223.48
  • R323.82
  • Pivot
    22.58
  • S122.02
  • S221.68
  • S321.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.4222.7
  • 1017.6122.12
  • 2017.7421.42
  • 5018.6120.06
  • 10019.4818.77
  • 20020.4118.11

Airan Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
1.26-0.790.517.74-10.46148.96148.96
-0.1814.3725.2147.8659.37173.68121.21
1.331.646.4015.775.73137.99137.99
5.7818.5536.1231.7016.68-6.70-6.70
1.32-5.480.9115.0114.71251.03130.82
-0.68-4.66-11.24-23.33-32.33195.29134.68
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6418.2842.4750.6019.46167.9223.42
-1.94-1.3125.4822.2213.98121.02152.34
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
06.7913.8313.25-3.71-75.42-64.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-2.47-1.23-8.103.76-22.4947.02-38.19
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

Airan Ltd. Share Holdings

Airan Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Airan Ltd.

Airan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1995PLC025519 and registration number is 025519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeepkumar Vishwanath Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Sandeepkumar Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Sandeepkumar Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Neeraj Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • CA. Ajit Gyanchand Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhoomika Aditya Gupta
    Independent Director
  • CA. Jayesh Kanhaiyalal Jain
    Independent Director
  • CA. Siddharth Sampatji Dugar
    Independent Director
  • CA. Manish Chidambaram Iyer
    Independent Director

FAQs on Airan Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Airan Ltd.?

The market cap of Airan Ltd. is ₹279.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Airan Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Airan Ltd. is 28.99 and PB ratio of Airan Ltd. is 2.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Airan Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Airan Ltd. is ₹22.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Airan Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Airan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Airan Ltd. is ₹25.15 and 52-week low of Airan Ltd. is ₹13.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

