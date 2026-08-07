Here's the live share price of Airan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Airan
|0.26
|-3.63
|-12.08
|-0.59
|-43.17
|-10.26
|-0.29
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Airan has declined 43.17% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Airan has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.07
|15.09
|10
|15.13
|15.14
|20
|15.36
|15.32
|50
|16.02
|15.76
|100
|16.12
|16.34
|200
|17.48
|18.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Airan remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Airan - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Scheduled On 13Th August, 2026.
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Airan - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 02:22 AM IST IST
|Airan - Revised Outcome
|Jun 03, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|Airan - Revised Outcome
|May 30, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Airan - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. On Saturday, May 30, 2026, Pursuant To Regulation 30(6) Of SEBI (List
Source: Dion Global
Airan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1995PLC025519 and registration number is 025519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Airan is ₹15.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Airan is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Airan is ₹189.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Airan are ₹15.30 and ₹14.87.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Airan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Airan is ₹29.26 and 52-week low of Airan is ₹12.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Airan has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, -3.63% for the past month, -12.08% over 3 months, -43.17% over 1 year, -10.26% across 3 years, and -0.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Airan are 15.62 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global