Air India, BPCL, Concor divestments ‘unlikely’ this fiscal, says government official

Mumbai | Published: January 2, 2020 11:06:54 AM

The Finance Ministry's Department of Investments and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) official said that the process “throws surprises”, causing delays.

Strategic divestments in Air India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Container Corporation of India (Concor) are “unlikely” this fiscal, a senior government official said on Thursday. The Finance Ministry’s Department of Investments and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) official said that the process “throws surprises”, causing delays.

It can be noted that the government has set ambitious targets from the disinvestments in FY20 at Rs 1.05 lakh crore. When asked about what happens to the target if the process in three of the most big-ticket companies gets delayed, the official declined to comment.

