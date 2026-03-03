Here's the live share price of Aimtron Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aimtron Electronics has gained 24.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 71.37%.
Aimtron Electronics’s current P/E of 44.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aimtron Electronics
|-6.04
|-11.35
|-14.75
|12.46
|88.46
|43.66
|24.28
|Kaynes Technology India
|-2.66
|5.25
|-29.59
|-44.59
|-9.58
|62.02
|40.19
|Syrma SGS Technology
|-5.51
|-4.73
|-1.76
|-1.28
|86.72
|42.57
|20.27
|Dynamatic Technologies
|3.85
|18.18
|16.55
|53.81
|56.16
|58.02
|61.66
|GNG Electronics
|-1.66
|30.22
|15.29
|1.69
|9.93
|3.21
|1.91
|Centum Electronics
|-2.50
|15.11
|16.98
|-3.42
|133.25
|70.15
|43.76
|Cyient DLM
|-4.95
|-21.34
|-30.15
|-31.07
|-22.81
|-10.34
|-6.34
|Hind Rectifiers
|-4.23
|2.35
|-9.08
|-16.99
|60.89
|90.29
|57.45
|Osel Devices
|5.25
|6.84
|-29.94
|-8.05
|142.54
|33.97
|19.18
|MIC Electronics
|-12.41
|-19.79
|-22.47
|-31.72
|-34.08
|38.96
|125.71
|Sahasra Electronic Solutions
|-4.00
|-11.02
|-19.52
|-14.81
|-20.75
|-24.41
|-15.46
|Nitiraj Engineers
|-0.95
|11.83
|7.69
|9.17
|-30.10
|41.98
|34.11
|PRO FX Tech
|3.17
|-2.99
|-15.31
|-39.53
|-34.84
|-13.30
|-8.21
|Richa Info Systems
|6.78
|-1.05
|-18.33
|27.21
|18.13
|-14.54
|-11.04
|Delta Manufacturing
|-6.41
|-11.03
|-21.56
|-33.48
|-4.26
|-6.46
|11.52
Over the last one year, Aimtron Electronics has gained 88.46% compared to peers like Kaynes Technology India (-9.58%), Syrma SGS Technology (86.72%), Dynamatic Technologies (56.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Aimtron Electronics has underperformed peers relative to Kaynes Technology India (40.19%) and Syrma SGS Technology (20.27%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|796.31
|790.06
|10
|814.37
|804.39
|20
|833.96
|813.35
|50
|815.44
|817.64
|100
|826.28
|803.25
|200
|748.52
|748.9
In the latest quarter, Aimtron Electronics saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.44%, while DII stake decreased to 2.39%, FII holding fell to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aimtron Electronics fact sheet for more information
Aimtron Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900GJ2011PLC065011 and registration number is 065011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aimtron Electronics is ₹750.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aimtron Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Aimtron Electronics is ₹1,546.20 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aimtron Electronics are ₹768.00 and ₹741.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aimtron Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aimtron Electronics is ₹1,040.00 and 52-week low of Aimtron Electronics is ₹358.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aimtron Electronics has shown returns of -3.81% over the past day, 1.71% for the past month, -22.0% over 3 months, 71.37% over 1 year, 43.66% across 3 years, and 24.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aimtron Electronics are 44.52 and 8.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.