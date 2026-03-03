Facebook Pixel Code
Aimtron Electronics Share Price

NSE
BSE

AIMTRON ELECTRONICS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Electronics
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)

Here's the live share price of Aimtron Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹750.25 Closed
-3.81₹ -29.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aimtron Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹741.00₹768.00
₹750.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹358.00₹1,040.00
₹750.25
Open Price
₹743.00
Prev. Close
₹779.95
Volume
71,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aimtron Electronics has gained 24.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 71.37%.

Aimtron Electronics’s current P/E of 44.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aimtron Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aimtron Electronics		-6.04-11.35-14.7512.4688.4643.6624.28
Kaynes Technology India		-2.665.25-29.59-44.59-9.5862.0240.19
Syrma SGS Technology		-5.51-4.73-1.76-1.2886.7242.5720.27
Dynamatic Technologies		3.8518.1816.5553.8156.1658.0261.66
GNG Electronics		-1.6630.2215.291.699.933.211.91
Centum Electronics		-2.5015.1116.98-3.42133.2570.1543.76
Cyient DLM		-4.95-21.34-30.15-31.07-22.81-10.34-6.34
Hind Rectifiers		-4.232.35-9.08-16.9960.8990.2957.45
Osel Devices		5.256.84-29.94-8.05142.5433.9719.18
MIC Electronics		-12.41-19.79-22.47-31.72-34.0838.96125.71
Sahasra Electronic Solutions		-4.00-11.02-19.52-14.81-20.75-24.41-15.46
Nitiraj Engineers		-0.9511.837.699.17-30.1041.9834.11
PRO FX Tech		3.17-2.99-15.31-39.53-34.84-13.30-8.21
Richa Info Systems		6.78-1.05-18.3327.2118.13-14.54-11.04
Delta Manufacturing		-6.41-11.03-21.56-33.48-4.26-6.4611.52

Over the last one year, Aimtron Electronics has gained 88.46% compared to peers like Kaynes Technology India (-9.58%), Syrma SGS Technology (86.72%), Dynamatic Technologies (56.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Aimtron Electronics has underperformed peers relative to Kaynes Technology India (40.19%) and Syrma SGS Technology (20.27%).

Aimtron Electronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aimtron Electronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5796.31790.06
10814.37804.39
20833.96813.35
50815.44817.64
100826.28803.25
200748.52748.9

Aimtron Electronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aimtron Electronics saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.44%, while DII stake decreased to 2.39%, FII holding fell to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Aimtron Electronics

Aimtron Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900GJ2011PLC065011 and registration number is 065011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Jeram Vasani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Sharmilaben Lakhanbhai Bambhaniya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sneh Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nirmal M Vasani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nischal Arvindbhai Sanghavi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prerana S Bokil
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aimtron Electronics Share Price

What is the share price of Aimtron Electronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aimtron Electronics is ₹750.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aimtron Electronics?

The Aimtron Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aimtron Electronics?

The market cap of Aimtron Electronics is ₹1,546.20 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aimtron Electronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aimtron Electronics are ₹768.00 and ₹741.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aimtron Electronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aimtron Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aimtron Electronics is ₹1,040.00 and 52-week low of Aimtron Electronics is ₹358.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aimtron Electronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aimtron Electronics has shown returns of -3.81% over the past day, 1.71% for the past month, -22.0% over 3 months, 71.37% over 1 year, 43.66% across 3 years, and 24.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aimtron Electronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aimtron Electronics are 44.52 and 8.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

