AIMIM to make debut in Rajasthan, to contest assembly polls in 2023: Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi said that those who persecute Muslims under BJP rule should not forget that the saffron party is not going to last forever in power and Muslims will never forget the oppression they have been subjected to.

After making its presence felt in Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to make its political debut in Rajasthan as well. Speaking to media in Jaipur today, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that he has decided to launch his party in the state and contest the next assembly polls.

“We have decided to launch our party in Rajasthan in the next one to two months. Since we are launching the party in the state, we will definitely contest the next Assembly elections,” said Owaisi.

Owaisi said that he is currently busy with the Uttar Pradesh elections and the party will be launched in Rajasthan soon.

When asked about his tweet related to Chandragupta and Alexander, Owaisi said that people should seek its answer from Yogi Adityanath. It may be recalled that reacting to Yogi Adityanath’s remark that Alexander lost to Chandragupta Maurya in a war, Owaisi had said, “Hindutva is a fake history factory. Chandragupta and Alexander never met in war. This is yet another example of why we need a good public education system. In absence of good schools, Baba-log get to make up facts according to convenience. Baba doesn’t value education and it shows,” he had said.

Hindutva is a fake history factory. Chandragupta & Alexander never met in war. This is yet another example of why we need good public education system. In absence of good schools, Baba-log get to make up facts according to convenience. Baba doesn’t value education & it shows https://t.co/nFWqvoRZLy — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 14, 2021

“How the history is distorted! History didn’t call Chandragupta Maurya great. Whom did it call great? The one who lost from him. They call Alexander the great. The nation has been cheated. But historians are silent on it,” Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had said while addressing ‘Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan’ in Lucknow.

बीजेपी के दम पर मुसलमानों पर ज़ुल्म करने वालो! याद रखो, @BJP4India हमेशा इक़्तेदार में नहीं रहने वाली और हम पर हुए ज़ुल्म हम कभी नहीं भूलने वाले हैं। – बैरिस्टर @asadowaisi https://t.co/Ag1ibTK98k — AIMIM (@aimim_national) November 15, 2021

Hitting out at the BJP while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi said that those who persecute Muslims under BJP rule should not forget that the saffron party is not going to last forever in power and Muslims will never forget the oppression they have been subjected to. The AIMIM had announced to contest 100 seats in the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh assembly.