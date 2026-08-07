Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Aimco Pesticides Share Price

NSE
BSE

AIMCO PESTICIDES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Aimco Pesticides along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.11 Closed
-3.37₹ -1.68
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aimco Pesticides Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.11₹50.00
₹48.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.00₹88.49
₹48.11
Open Price
₹50.00
Prev. Close
₹49.79
Volume
5,876

Source: Dion Global

Aimco Pesticides Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aimco Pesticides		-2.39-5.85-13.44-22.43-43.06-25.01-17.18
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aimco Pesticides has declined 43.06% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Aimco Pesticides has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Aimco Pesticides Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aimco Pesticides Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.8549.26
1050.6149.93
2051.4250.83
5052.9751.86
10050.952.78
20054.7857.58

Source: Dion Global

Aimco Pesticides Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aimco Pesticides remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Aimco Pesticides Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTAimco Pesticides - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On August 12, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTAimco Pesticides - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 24, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTAimco Pesticides - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 14, 2026, 04:15 PM IST ISTAimco Pesticides - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 04:45 PM IST ISTAimco Pesticides - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Aimco Pesticides

Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24210MH1987PLC044362 and registration number is 044362. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 154.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Samir Pradip Dave
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashit Pradip Dave
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pradeep Pushkarrai Dave
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Elizabeth Chandraprakash Shrivastava
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mayoor Natubhai Amin
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Kundanmal Jain
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jagat Harish Shah
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Anantrai Nagodra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aimco Pesticides Share Price

What is the share price of Aimco Pesticides?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aimco Pesticides is ₹48.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aimco Pesticides?

The Aimco Pesticides is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aimco Pesticides?

The market cap of Aimco Pesticides is ₹46.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aimco Pesticides?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aimco Pesticides are ₹50.00 and ₹47.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aimco Pesticides?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aimco Pesticides stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aimco Pesticides is ₹88.49 and 52-week low of Aimco Pesticides is ₹36.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aimco Pesticides performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aimco Pesticides has shown returns of -3.37% over the past day, -5.85% for the past month, -13.44% over 3 months, -43.06% over 1 year, -25.01% across 3 years, and -17.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aimco Pesticides?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aimco Pesticides are -3.78 and 2.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aimco Pesticides News

More Aimco Pesticides News
Market Pulse