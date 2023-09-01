Follow Us

AIMCO PESTICIDES LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | BSE
₹118.00 Closed
3.063.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Aimco Pesticides Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.00₹121.00
₹118.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.00₹249.00
₹118.00
Open Price
₹115.95
Prev. Close
₹114.50
Volume
33,595

Aimco Pesticides Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1121.33
  • R2124.67
  • R3128.33
  • Pivot
    117.67
  • S1114.33
  • S2110.67
  • S3107.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5219.47114.09
  • 10219.46114.69
  • 20211.26115.62
  • 50192.96117.24
  • 100168.07121.06
  • 200158.49129.7

Aimco Pesticides Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.66-1.589.820.21-32.4762.31-1.99
-0.25-1.033.0315.545.9794.83372.65
3.27-3.79-11.20-15.57-20.4319.0625.64
8.177.319.48-1.75-10.9861.69114.04
1.356.2511.2611.90-11.41-16.605.84
3.537.4723.3618.313.85-21.2715.01
14.002.058.16-0.52-29.14148.96148.96
6.071.89-8.27-5.64-13.6659.6411.54
4.333.77-3.109.11-24.941.3121.07
0.853.8310.8717.817.142.5544.62
38.8036.3934.8934.461.85-14.15-14.15
-1.50-8.6129.005.44-8.2766.6016,980.58
8.1210.212.001.79-26.9830.65127.50
3.550.751.99-10.70-32.53-11.64-11.64
3.37-3.60-18.89-2.219.1393.09137.95
-2.5916.9914.5513.56-24.2352.6517.79
3.01-2.4510.9911.36-34.69-54.94-54.94
-1.8128.9147.5728.46-14.35109.0371.42
0.66-8.06-26.9714.62-7.79239.64156.63
4.033.4313.392.59-33.6512.69-43.57

Aimco Pesticides Ltd. Share Holdings

Aimco Pesticides Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Aimco Pesticides Ltd.

Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24210MH1987PLC044362 and registration number is 044362. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 311.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dushyant Patel
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mrs. Elizabeth Shrivastava
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashit Dave
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pradeep Dave
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Samir Dave
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramgopal Kaja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayoor Amin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aimco Pesticides Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aimco Pesticides Ltd.?

The market cap of Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is ₹113.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aimco Pesticides Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is -10.56 and PB ratio of Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is 2.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aimco Pesticides Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is ₹118.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aimco Pesticides Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aimco Pesticides Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is ₹249.00 and 52-week low of Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is ₹97.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

