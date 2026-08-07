Here's the live share price of Aimco Pesticides along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aimco Pesticides
|-2.39
|-5.85
|-13.44
|-22.43
|-43.06
|-25.01
|-17.18
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aimco Pesticides has declined 43.06% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Aimco Pesticides has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.85
|49.26
|10
|50.61
|49.93
|20
|51.42
|50.83
|50
|52.97
|51.86
|100
|50.9
|52.78
|200
|54.78
|57.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aimco Pesticides remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Aimco Pesticides - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On August 12, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Aimco Pesticides - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Aimco Pesticides - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:15 PM IST IST
|Aimco Pesticides - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 04:45 PM IST IST
|Aimco Pesticides - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24210MH1987PLC044362 and registration number is 044362. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 154.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aimco Pesticides is ₹48.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aimco Pesticides is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aimco Pesticides is ₹46.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aimco Pesticides are ₹50.00 and ₹47.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aimco Pesticides stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aimco Pesticides is ₹88.49 and 52-week low of Aimco Pesticides is ₹36.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aimco Pesticides has shown returns of -3.37% over the past day, -5.85% for the past month, -13.44% over 3 months, -43.06% over 1 year, -25.01% across 3 years, and -17.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aimco Pesticides are -3.78 and 2.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global