MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24210MH1987PLC044362 and registration number is 044362. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 311.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is ₹113.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is -10.56 and PB ratio of Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is 2.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is ₹118.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aimco Pesticides Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is ₹249.00 and 52-week low of Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is ₹97.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.