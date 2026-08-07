What is the share price of Aimco Pesticides? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aimco Pesticides is ₹48.11 as on .

What kind of stock is Aimco Pesticides? The Aimco Pesticides is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aimco Pesticides? The market cap of Aimco Pesticides is ₹46.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aimco Pesticides? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aimco Pesticides are ₹50.00 and ₹47.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aimco Pesticides? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aimco Pesticides stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aimco Pesticides is ₹88.49 and 52-week low of Aimco Pesticides is ₹36.00 as on .

How has the Aimco Pesticides performed historically in terms of returns? The Aimco Pesticides has shown returns of -3.37% over the past day, -5.85% for the past month, -13.44% over 3 months, -43.06% over 1 year, -25.01% across 3 years, and -17.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aimco Pesticides? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aimco Pesticides are -3.78 and 2.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global