What is the Market Cap of Aimco Pesticides Ltd.? The market cap of Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is ₹113.07 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aimco Pesticides Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is -10.56 and PB ratio of Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is 2.46 as on .

What is the share price of Aimco Pesticides Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aimco Pesticides Ltd. is ₹118.00 as on .