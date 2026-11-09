Christopher Wood, global head of equity at global investment bank Jefferies has raised allocation to India by two percentage points and maintained the “Overweight” stance. Wood, in his weekly GREED & fear report, said the weightings in Korea and Taiwan will be reduced by one percentage point each, while maintaining “Underweights” stance.

Wood said that financial markets are signaling a “growing unwillingness” to fund investments related to artificial intelligence (AI). “One of the messages of the latest Asia Maxima quarterly is that the most plausible way the AI capex arms race will end is that the credit card will be taken away, and that the best way to assess such a risk is to monitor AI-related credit spreads,” Wood said.

Wood highlighted that AI-related capital expenditure may not be as huge next year, and there is even a possibility that AI capex arms race could peak this year.

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“It is certainly the case that the latest quarterly US GDP data has further confirmed the sheer extent to which AI capex has been driving the economy and also the record level it has reached relative to GDP based on historic data,” Wood said, adding that this already seems to be one of the largest, if not the largest capex cycle in US history.

Strong demand for chips may not persist

Wood said rental demand for CoreWeave and other neo-clouds remains strong. However, there is little desire to lock in rental prices for a longer period beyond one year. “GREED & fear, for example, hears that CoreWeave’s long-term contracts (3-7 years) are priced, in terms of revenue per unit of power, at an annualised $12-15m/MW while shorter 3-6 month deals are price at about $40m/MW or roughly three times higher,” he said.

This indicates little confidence the current strong demand for chips will persist, a point which is also reflected in the semiconductor stocks which have been sold seemingly on the view that earnings momentum has peaked as the second derivative effect kicks in.

CoreWeave is a specialised public cloud computing provider built for massive AI workloads and high-performance computing environments.

Hyperscalers’ earnings

The latest hyperscalers earnings season has also added to the nervousness around AI spends. This is less because all four major hyperscalers again increased their capex in the third quarter of 2026 while three of the four maintained or increased their yearly capex guidance. “But more because, importantly, the market chose to focus on growing evidence, in the cases of Alphabet and Amazon, that AI is beginning to cannibalise their legacy businesses in terms of search and e-commerce,” Wood said.

However, both Alphabet and Amazon plan to continue to spend more even as free cash flow is running out. Amazon and Alphabet’s free cash flows declined to negative $35 billion and $9 billion, respectively in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the four hyperscalers’ combined capex increased by 108% YoY to $202 billion during the quarter.

“…GREED & fear’s view has always been that the biggest motivation of the hyperscalers’ desire to spend so much on the AI opportunity was the fear of AI-triggered disruption to their legacy businesses, which is a negative motivation rather than a positive one. In this sense, the hyperscalers have been in a prisoner’s dilemma where they will be damned if they don’t spend and also damned if they do,” Wood said.

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GREED & fear base case

Wood said the base case has always been that the AI capex cycle in the US will end with massive capital destruction because the hyperscalers will not be able to monetise their investments in terms of generating an adequate return on their spending.

“This is because it remains the case that for now AI still looks to be the opposite of the Internet economy in the sense that it appears to be the opposite of the winner-takesall network effect from which the likes of Google and Facebook have so benefitted.”

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