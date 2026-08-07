What is the share price of Ahimsa Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahimsa Industries is ₹24.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Ahimsa Industries? The Ahimsa Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ahimsa Industries? The market cap of Ahimsa Industries is ₹13.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ahimsa Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ahimsa Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ahimsa Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahimsa Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahimsa Industries is ₹26.05 and 52-week low of Ahimsa Industries is ₹22.60 as on .

How has the Ahimsa Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Ahimsa Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, 9.29% over 3 months, 6.47% over 1 year, 39.49% across 3 years, and 1.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ahimsa Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ahimsa Industries are -3.88 and 1.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global