Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|59.26
|65.38
|27.00
|1.35
|-31.12
|-28.33
|2.03
|-6.23
|11.04
|-1.12
|-24.41
|64.26
|36.59
|8.97
|6.18
|35.85
|30.85
|23.28
|372.48
|280.57
|1.69
|17.90
|18.41
|35.76
|26.00
|-1.19
|-1.19
|4.33
|-3.25
|-2.39
|-0.45
|-19.52
|72.93
|26.81
|7.26
|7.45
|-11.47
|34.47
|5.98
|141.48
|7.82
|-0.30
|-6.83
|26.49
|49.00
|19.49
|118.08
|36.36
|9.11
|2.17
|2.94
|0.52
|-27.35
|184.38
|75.00
|17.48
|27.34
|93.88
|90.53
|67.81
|728.10
|436.86
|1.46
|21.07
|33.13
|57.28
|32.61
|32.61
|32.61
|1.69
|9.16
|3.43
|32.01
|15.71
|141.85
|-5.85
|13.00
|-15.67
|-50.66
|-72.97
|-65.12
|32.90
|-5.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1996PLC028679 and registration number is 028679. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is ₹8.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is 0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is ₹15.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahimsa Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is ₹7.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.