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Ahimsa Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AHIMSA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Ahimsa Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.70 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ahimsa Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹24.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.60₹26.05
₹24.70
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹24.70

Source: Dion Global

Ahimsa Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ahimsa Industries		-5.00-5.009.293.356.4739.491.22
Supreme Petrochem		-1.64-4.24-5.349.70-8.2715.5815.54
Rain Industries		-0.0310.9465.5733.8536.4511.32-1.69
Styrenix Performance Materials		-8.86-0.69-2.7418.54-19.7327.679.56
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.5125.5025.6341.9213.0913.53-1.87
Chemplast Sanmar		-5.44-10.26-21.43-35.06-55.32-25.83-19.27
NOCIL		2.73-4.27-10.6912.30-3.25-9.63-9.94
Platinum Industries		-0.50-5.28-12.63-4.97-18.850.530.32
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.392.8814.107.901.21-0.16-8.45
Kothari Petrochemicals		6.918.819.1521.72-4.3114.8521.12
Signet Industries		29.5944.8830.3935.2019.2614.934.75
Aeron Composite		1.17-7.81-22.10-21.63-27.70-20.92-13.13
ARC Insulation & Insulators		1.90-8.54-41.86-36.87-72.78-35.19-22.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ahimsa Industries has gained 6.47% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.27%), Rain Industries (36.45%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Ahimsa Industries has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.54%) and Rain Industries (-1.69%).

Ahimsa Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ahimsa Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.2825.02
1024.5424.96
2024.5426.81
5038.6733.61
10038.7635.27
20030.6429.75

Source: Dion Global

Ahimsa Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ahimsa Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 20.61%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ahimsa Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ahimsa Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Ahimsa Industries

Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46909GJ1996PLC028679 and registration number is 028679. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashutosh Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Pooja Rajan Ambure
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Almina Banu Shaikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek D Buddhadev
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh K Tripathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ahimsa Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Ahimsa Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahimsa Industries is ₹24.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ahimsa Industries?

The Ahimsa Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ahimsa Industries?

The market cap of Ahimsa Industries is ₹13.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ahimsa Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ahimsa Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ahimsa Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahimsa Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahimsa Industries is ₹26.05 and 52-week low of Ahimsa Industries is ₹22.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ahimsa Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ahimsa Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, 9.29% over 3 months, 6.47% over 1 year, 39.49% across 3 years, and 1.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ahimsa Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ahimsa Industries are -3.88 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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