Ahimsa Industries Ltd. Share Price

AHIMSA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | NSE
₹15.05 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ahimsa Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹15.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.95₹15.75
₹15.05
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹15.05
Volume
0

Ahimsa Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.03
  • R25.02
  • R310.03
  • Pivot
    5.02
  • S110.03
  • S25.02
  • S310.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.0514.55
  • 1016.2713.39
  • 2018.8912.8
  • 5025.4715.63
  • 10024.720.4
  • 20012.350

Ahimsa Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
059.2665.3827.001.35-31.12-28.33
2.03-6.2311.04-1.12-24.4164.2636.59
8.976.1835.8530.8523.28372.48280.57
1.6917.9018.4135.7626.00-1.19-1.19
4.33-3.25-2.39-0.45-19.5272.9326.81
7.267.45-11.4734.475.98141.487.82
-0.30-6.8326.4949.0019.49118.0836.36
9.112.172.940.52-27.35184.3875.00
17.4827.3493.8890.5367.81728.10436.86
1.4621.0733.1357.2832.6132.6132.61
1.699.163.4332.0115.71141.85-5.85
13.00-15.67-50.66-72.97-65.1232.90-5.83

Ahimsa Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ahimsa Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Ahimsa Industries Ltd.

Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1996PLC028679 and registration number is 028679. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashutosh D Gandhi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sneha A Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish N Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh A Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deep Kiritkumar Trivedi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Ahimsa Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ahimsa Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is ₹8.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ahimsa Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is 0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ahimsa Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is ₹15.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ahimsa Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahimsa Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is ₹7.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

