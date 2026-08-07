Here's the live share price of Ahimsa Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ahimsa Industries
|-5.00
|-5.00
|9.29
|3.35
|6.47
|39.49
|1.22
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.64
|-4.24
|-5.34
|9.70
|-8.27
|15.58
|15.54
|Rain Industries
|-0.03
|10.94
|65.57
|33.85
|36.45
|11.32
|-1.69
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-8.86
|-0.69
|-2.74
|18.54
|-19.73
|27.67
|9.56
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.51
|25.50
|25.63
|41.92
|13.09
|13.53
|-1.87
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-5.44
|-10.26
|-21.43
|-35.06
|-55.32
|-25.83
|-19.27
|NOCIL
|2.73
|-4.27
|-10.69
|12.30
|-3.25
|-9.63
|-9.94
|Platinum Industries
|-0.50
|-5.28
|-12.63
|-4.97
|-18.85
|0.53
|0.32
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.39
|2.88
|14.10
|7.90
|1.21
|-0.16
|-8.45
|Kothari Petrochemicals
|6.91
|8.81
|9.15
|21.72
|-4.31
|14.85
|21.12
|Signet Industries
|29.59
|44.88
|30.39
|35.20
|19.26
|14.93
|4.75
|Aeron Composite
|1.17
|-7.81
|-22.10
|-21.63
|-27.70
|-20.92
|-13.13
|ARC Insulation & Insulators
|1.90
|-8.54
|-41.86
|-36.87
|-72.78
|-35.19
|-22.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ahimsa Industries has gained 6.47% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.27%), Rain Industries (36.45%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Ahimsa Industries has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.54%) and Rain Industries (-1.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.28
|25.02
|10
|24.54
|24.96
|20
|24.54
|26.81
|50
|38.67
|33.61
|100
|38.76
|35.27
|200
|30.64
|29.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ahimsa Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 20.61%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ahimsa Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Ahimsa Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46909GJ1996PLC028679 and registration number is 028679. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahimsa Industries is ₹24.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ahimsa Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ahimsa Industries is ₹13.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ahimsa Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahimsa Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahimsa Industries is ₹26.05 and 52-week low of Ahimsa Industries is ₹22.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ahimsa Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, 9.29% over 3 months, 6.47% over 1 year, 39.49% across 3 years, and 1.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ahimsa Industries are -3.88 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global