What is the share price of AHB Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AHB Capital is ₹119.15 as on .

What kind of stock is AHB Capital? The AHB Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AHB Capital? The market cap of AHB Capital is ₹393.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AHB Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of AHB Capital are ₹124.90 and ₹118.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AHB Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AHB Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AHB Capital is ₹128.00 and 52-week low of AHB Capital is ₹15.57 as on .

How has the AHB Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The AHB Capital has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -3.05% for the past month, 31.43% over 3 months, 637.15% over 1 year, 144.08% across 3 years, and 75.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AHB Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AHB Capital are -97.03 and 6.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global