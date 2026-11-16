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AHB Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

AHB CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of AHB Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.15 Closed
-1.20₹ -1.45
As on Nov 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AHB Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹118.00₹124.90
₹119.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.57₹128.00
₹119.15
Open Price
₹122.00
Prev. Close
₹120.60
Volume
1,42,896

Source: Dion Global

AHB Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
P H Capital		-0.63-3.0531.4376.02637.15144.0875.24
Tata Capital		-0.568.66-2.2016.509.832.501.49
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		4.6016.0513.5619.3462.8619.7611.43
Aditya Birla Capital		2.516.110.5218.5723.0231.8631.15
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		10.8614.7735.6344.5323.1662.7638.20
360 One Wam		2.899.46-0.769.248.3929.7824.28
Max Financial Services		9.385.64-7.36-12.48-18.1215.097.72
HDB Financial Services		5.99-6.85-17.36-16.01-22.57-12.33-7.59
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.5613.588.4834.3355.3665.8574.86
Nuvama Wealth Management		-0.032.078.2721.4725.1350.0029.19
Angel One		5.6012.5820.1417.0928.607.4523.56
Tata Investment Corporation		2.19-5.83-13.24-12.43-24.7122.0030.41
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1.104.05-7.18-13.59-25.279.0115.67
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		2.18-9.10-12.42-13.2819.6626.097.76
Computer Age Management Services		2.253.86-6.19-7.35-7.8310.633.92
KFIN Technologies		4.107.533.3414.51-11.8323.0121.27
Bajaj Nivesh		-1.17-3.10-10.20-0.92-15.3215.4822.04
IIFL Capital Services		1.473.505.941.8511.2844.1929.48
Edelweiss Financial Services		7.011.498.9017.0116.4129.3111.23
EAAA India Alternatives		17.6214.9414.9414.9414.944.752.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, P H Capital has gained 637.15% compared to peers like Tata Capital (9.83%), Billionbrains Garage Ventures (62.86%), Aditya Birla Capital (23.02%). From a 5 year perspective, P H Capital has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (1.49%) and Billionbrains Garage Ventures (11.43%).

AHB Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AHB Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5121.2121.23
10121.65121.81
20123.94121.49
50113.58114.67
100102.41103.19
20081.5584.89

Source: Dion Global

AHB Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AHB Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.42%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AHB Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Nov 14, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTP H Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Nov 14, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTP H Capital - Financial Results For The Quarter And Six Months Ended September 30, 2026.
Nov 14, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTP H Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On November 14, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTP H Capital - Announcement Pursuant To Reg. 30 Of The SEBI LODR Regulation - Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Nov 11, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTP H Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 (1) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligatio

Source: Dion Global

About AHB Capital

P H Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1973PLC016436 and registration number is 016436. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nagendraa Parakh
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Aditya Himmat Bhansali
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Disha Singhvi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sougata Sengupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakhi Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on AHB Capital Share Price

What is the share price of AHB Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AHB Capital is ₹119.15 as on Nov 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is AHB Capital?

The AHB Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AHB Capital?

The market cap of AHB Capital is ₹393.21 Cr as on Nov 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AHB Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AHB Capital are ₹124.90 and ₹118.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AHB Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AHB Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AHB Capital is ₹128.00 and 52-week low of AHB Capital is ₹15.57 as on Nov 13, 2026.

How has the AHB Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The AHB Capital has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -3.05% for the past month, 31.43% over 3 months, 637.15% over 1 year, 144.08% across 3 years, and 75.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AHB Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AHB Capital are -97.03 and 6.87 on Nov 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

AHB Capital News

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