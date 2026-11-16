Here's the live share price of AHB Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|P H Capital
|-0.63
|-3.05
|31.43
|76.02
|637.15
|144.08
|75.24
|Tata Capital
|-0.56
|8.66
|-2.20
|16.50
|9.83
|2.50
|1.49
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|4.60
|16.05
|13.56
|19.34
|62.86
|19.76
|11.43
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.51
|6.11
|0.52
|18.57
|23.02
|31.86
|31.15
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|10.86
|14.77
|35.63
|44.53
|23.16
|62.76
|38.20
|360 One Wam
|2.89
|9.46
|-0.76
|9.24
|8.39
|29.78
|24.28
|Max Financial Services
|9.38
|5.64
|-7.36
|-12.48
|-18.12
|15.09
|7.72
|HDB Financial Services
|5.99
|-6.85
|-17.36
|-16.01
|-22.57
|-12.33
|-7.59
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.56
|13.58
|8.48
|34.33
|55.36
|65.85
|74.86
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-0.03
|2.07
|8.27
|21.47
|25.13
|50.00
|29.19
|Angel One
|5.60
|12.58
|20.14
|17.09
|28.60
|7.45
|23.56
|Tata Investment Corporation
|2.19
|-5.83
|-13.24
|-12.43
|-24.71
|22.00
|30.41
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1.10
|4.05
|-7.18
|-13.59
|-25.27
|9.01
|15.67
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|2.18
|-9.10
|-12.42
|-13.28
|19.66
|26.09
|7.76
|Computer Age Management Services
|2.25
|3.86
|-6.19
|-7.35
|-7.83
|10.63
|3.92
|KFIN Technologies
|4.10
|7.53
|3.34
|14.51
|-11.83
|23.01
|21.27
|Bajaj Nivesh
|-1.17
|-3.10
|-10.20
|-0.92
|-15.32
|15.48
|22.04
|IIFL Capital Services
|1.47
|3.50
|5.94
|1.85
|11.28
|44.19
|29.48
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|7.01
|1.49
|8.90
|17.01
|16.41
|29.31
|11.23
|EAAA India Alternatives
|17.62
|14.94
|14.94
|14.94
|14.94
|4.75
|2.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, P H Capital has gained 637.15% compared to peers like Tata Capital (9.83%), Billionbrains Garage Ventures (62.86%), Aditya Birla Capital (23.02%). From a 5 year perspective, P H Capital has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (1.49%) and Billionbrains Garage Ventures (11.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|121.2
|121.23
|10
|121.65
|121.81
|20
|123.94
|121.49
|50
|113.58
|114.67
|100
|102.41
|103.19
|200
|81.55
|84.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AHB Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.42%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Nov 14, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|P H Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Nov 14, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|P H Capital - Financial Results For The Quarter And Six Months Ended September 30, 2026.
|Nov 14, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|P H Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On November 14, 2026
|Nov 13, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|P H Capital - Announcement Pursuant To Reg. 30 Of The SEBI LODR Regulation - Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary
|Nov 11, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|P H Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 (1) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligatio
Source: Dion Global
P H Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1973PLC016436 and registration number is 016436. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AHB Capital is ₹119.15 as on Nov 13, 2026.
The AHB Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AHB Capital is ₹393.21 Cr as on Nov 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AHB Capital are ₹124.90 and ₹118.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AHB Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AHB Capital is ₹128.00 and 52-week low of AHB Capital is ₹15.57 as on Nov 13, 2026.
The AHB Capital has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -3.05% for the past month, 31.43% over 3 months, 637.15% over 1 year, 144.08% across 3 years, and 75.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AHB Capital are -97.03 and 6.87 on Nov 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global