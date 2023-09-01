Follow Us

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AHASOLAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹375.00 Closed
1.836.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹365.05₹377.95
₹375.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹203.00₹473.00
₹375.00
Open Price
₹375.00
Prev. Close
₹368.25
Volume
16,800

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1380.28
  • R2385.57
  • R3393.18
  • Pivot
    372.67
  • S1367.38
  • S2359.77
  • S3354.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.63377.05
  • 1021.32379.72
  • 2010.66362.38
  • 504.260
  • 1002.130
  • 2001.070

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.1325.1575.9375.9375.9375.9375.93
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Ahasolar Technologies Ltd.

IT Consulting & Software

Management

  • Mr. Pulkit Dhingra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shatrughan Harinarayan Yadav
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Garima Heerani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar Ratilal Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharadchandra Babhutabhai Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vilin Devkaran Davda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ahasolar Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd. is ₹115.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd. is 23.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahasolar Technologies Ltd. is ₹375.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahasolar Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd. is ₹473.00 and 52-week low of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd. is ₹203.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

