Here's the live share price of Ahasolar Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ahasolar Technologies
|8.68
|-2.44
|-13.04
|-7.22
|-21.41
|-41.50
|-17.80
|Eternal
|4.33
|8.98
|22.58
|9.21
|4.52
|47.82
|19.32
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|0.16
|6.02
|23.80
|20.24
|58.96
|31.44
|-1.91
|Meesho
|4.97
|0.34
|-3.73
|22.02
|12.34
|3.95
|2.35
|Swiggy
|-1.61
|5.34
|0.34
|-16.01
|-29.62
|-14.97
|-9.27
|CarTrade Tech
|2.12
|-0.09
|44.45
|27.05
|32.18
|74.12
|13.12
|Brainbees Solutions
|1.20
|0.99
|-10.19
|-21.55
|-41.42
|-31.85
|-20.55
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-2.10
|0.50
|-6.37
|-10.52
|-14.34
|-27.67
|-17.66
|Macfos
|12.92
|12.73
|30.86
|67.11
|83.12
|62.11
|50.82
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-3.66
|3.67
|0.97
|-10.60
|-18.08
|-13.47
|-9.28
|Digidrive Distributors
|-2.68
|-5.62
|-23.69
|-24.28
|-44.48
|-43.81
|-29.24
|Pace E-Commerce Ventures
|3.04
|-6.00
|-14.18
|-15.18
|-32.84
|-7.02
|-33.21
|Add-Shop E-Retail
|3.32
|-0.29
|-6.56
|-18.67
|-35.23
|-43.47
|-36.59
|Olympia Industries
|2.79
|-0.27
|-11.02
|-7.88
|-20.53
|-32.41
|-2.26
|Fone4 Communications (India)
|0
|0
|-26.30
|-46.20
|-19.01
|12.30
|-11.22
|JLA Infraville Shoppers
|4.68
|-15.17
|-62.04
|-67.63
|-57.66
|-16.73
|-9.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ahasolar Technologies has declined 21.41% compared to peers like Eternal (4.52%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.96%), Meesho (12.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Ahasolar Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.32%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-1.91%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|77.43
|77.96
|10
|78.05
|77.77
|20
|76.99
|77.8
|50
|81.36
|79
|100
|78.9
|81.37
|200
|87.58
|93.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ahasolar Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Ahasolar Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:08 PM IST IST
|Ahasolar Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 02, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Ahasolar Technologie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 05:00 PM IST IST
|Ahasolar Technologie - Results For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 04:36 PM IST IST
|Ahasolar Technologie - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) In Use Of Public Issue (IPO) Proceeds For The Period Ended M
Source: Dion Global
Ahasolar Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2017PLC098479 and registration number is 098479. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahasolar Technologies is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ahasolar Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ahasolar Technologies is ₹24.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ahasolar Technologies are ₹80.00 and ₹80.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahasolar Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahasolar Technologies is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Ahasolar Technologies is ₹58.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ahasolar Technologies has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -2.44% for the past month, -13.04% over 3 months, -21.41% over 1 year, -41.5% across 3 years, and -17.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ahasolar Technologies are 120.12 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global