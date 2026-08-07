What is the share price of Ahasolar Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahasolar Technologies is ₹80.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ahasolar Technologies? The Ahasolar Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ahasolar Technologies? The market cap of Ahasolar Technologies is ₹24.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ahasolar Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ahasolar Technologies are ₹80.00 and ₹80.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ahasolar Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahasolar Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahasolar Technologies is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Ahasolar Technologies is ₹58.90 as on .

How has the Ahasolar Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Ahasolar Technologies has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -2.44% for the past month, -13.04% over 3 months, -21.41% over 1 year, -41.5% across 3 years, and -17.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ahasolar Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ahasolar Technologies are 120.12 and 1.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global