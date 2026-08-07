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Ahasolar Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

AHASOLAR TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Ahasolar Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹80.00 Closed
-1.22₹ -0.99
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ahasolar Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.00₹80.00
₹80.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.90₹136.00
₹80.00
Open Price
₹80.00
Prev. Close
₹80.99
Volume
400

Source: Dion Global

Ahasolar Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ahasolar Technologies		8.68-2.44-13.04-7.22-21.41-41.50-17.80
Eternal		4.338.9822.589.214.5247.8219.32
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		0.166.0223.8020.2458.9631.44-1.91
Meesho		4.970.34-3.7322.0212.343.952.35
Swiggy		-1.615.340.34-16.01-29.62-14.97-9.27
CarTrade Tech		2.12-0.0944.4527.0532.1874.1213.12
Brainbees Solutions		1.200.99-10.19-21.55-41.42-31.85-20.55
One Mobikwik Systems		-2.100.50-6.37-10.52-14.34-27.67-17.66
Macfos		12.9212.7330.8667.1183.1262.1150.82
Intrasoft Technologies		-3.663.670.97-10.60-18.08-13.47-9.28
Digidrive Distributors		-2.68-5.62-23.69-24.28-44.48-43.81-29.24
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		3.04-6.00-14.18-15.18-32.84-7.02-33.21
Add-Shop E-Retail		3.32-0.29-6.56-18.67-35.23-43.47-36.59
Olympia Industries		2.79-0.27-11.02-7.88-20.53-32.41-2.26
Fone4 Communications (India)		00-26.30-46.20-19.0112.30-11.22
JLA Infraville Shoppers		4.68-15.17-62.04-67.63-57.66-16.73-9.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ahasolar Technologies has declined 21.41% compared to peers like Eternal (4.52%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.96%), Meesho (12.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Ahasolar Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.32%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-1.91%).

Ahasolar Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ahasolar Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
577.4377.96
1078.0577.77
2076.9977.8
5081.3679
10078.981.37
20087.5893.38

Source: Dion Global

Ahasolar Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ahasolar Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ahasolar Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTAhasolar Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 16, 2026, 04:08 PM IST ISTAhasolar Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 02, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTAhasolar Technologie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 05:00 PM IST ISTAhasolar Technologie - Results For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 04:36 PM IST ISTAhasolar Technologie - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) In Use Of Public Issue (IPO) Proceeds For The Period Ended M

Source: Dion Global

About Ahasolar Technologies

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2017PLC098479 and registration number is 098479. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Piyushkumar Vasantlal Bhatt
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pulkit Dhingra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shatrughan Harinarayan Yadav
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Garima Heerani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar Ratilal Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharadchandra Babhutabhai Patil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vilin Devkaran Davda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ahasolar Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Ahasolar Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahasolar Technologies is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ahasolar Technologies?

The Ahasolar Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ahasolar Technologies?

The market cap of Ahasolar Technologies is ₹24.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ahasolar Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ahasolar Technologies are ₹80.00 and ₹80.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ahasolar Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahasolar Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahasolar Technologies is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Ahasolar Technologies is ₹58.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ahasolar Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ahasolar Technologies has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -2.44% for the past month, -13.04% over 3 months, -21.41% over 1 year, -41.5% across 3 years, and -17.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ahasolar Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ahasolar Technologies are 120.12 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ahasolar Technologies News

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