What is the share price of Agro Phos India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agro Phos India is ₹28.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Agro Phos India? The Agro Phos India is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agro Phos India? The market cap of Agro Phos India is ₹57.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Agro Phos India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Agro Phos India are ₹28.78 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agro Phos India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agro Phos India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agro Phos India is ₹47.47 and 52-week low of Agro Phos India is ₹23.90 as on .

How has the Agro Phos India performed historically in terms of returns? The Agro Phos India has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -5.99% for the past month, -10.18% over 3 months, -29.3% over 1 year, -6.19% across 3 years, and 12.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agro Phos India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agro Phos India are 8.14 and 0.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global