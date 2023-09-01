Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.10
|11.46
|11.14
|13.74
|-2.51
|292.93
|8.51
|4.47
|6.62
|17.52
|21.84
|2.85
|50.30
|166.82
|1.82
|-5.71
|54.66
|100.71
|279.95
|904.62
|968.99
|3.45
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-0.91
|-20.85
|90.32
|67.23
|9.75
|2.53
|6.95
|15.15
|-16.00
|228.30
|59.37
|8.31
|8.66
|6.79
|-6.57
|-30.69
|273.97
|145.26
|7.83
|5.71
|11.84
|39.17
|11.66
|178.01
|46.46
|-0.81
|4.63
|18.86
|21.22
|21.65
|157.01
|72.73
|5.02
|6.73
|31.99
|30.92
|20.23
|64.46
|64.46
|0.22
|-5.63
|0.30
|7.52
|28.84
|90.46
|42.20
|0.74
|5.76
|2.79
|-0.72
|56.49
|1,841.22
|2,658.13
|-0.07
|4.86
|8.93
|17.31
|14.25
|232.46
|125.93
|-3.10
|6.74
|19.96
|49.36
|-13.66
|244.95
|94.90
|0.81
|-2.57
|-6.53
|-22.10
|32.52
|641.90
|1,062.97
|-1.18
|-5.94
|10.34
|32.48
|42.52
|318.06
|182.89
|-0.62
|0.91
|15.19
|18.76
|-13.83
|86.03
|-49.11
|8.94
|5.84
|-1.71
|15.33
|-20.73
|188.68
|188.68
|4.76
|-1.68
|-18.52
|-0.56
|2.92
|91.30
|-30.71
|-2.93
|-4.38
|36.74
|26.66
|-23.01
|-8.64
|-8.64
|-3.89
|5.46
|16.76
|13.10
|33.02
|138.58
|57.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Agro Phos India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123MP2002PLC015285 and registration number is 015285. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Agro Phos India Ltd. is ₹78.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Agro Phos India Ltd. is 54.56 and PB ratio of Agro Phos India Ltd. is 1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agro Phos India Ltd. is ₹38.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agro Phos India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agro Phos India Ltd. is ₹58.15 and 52-week low of Agro Phos India Ltd. is ₹29.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.