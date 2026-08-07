Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Agro Phos India Share Price

NSE
BSE

AGRO PHOS INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Agro Phos India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.40 Closed
-0.21₹ -0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Agro Phos India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.00₹28.78
₹28.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.90₹47.47
₹28.40
Open Price
₹28.03
Prev. Close
₹28.46
Volume
5,285

Source: Dion Global

Agro Phos India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Agro Phos India		-2.91-5.99-10.18-20.40-29.30-6.1912.09
Coromandel International		-0.21-0.255.31-9.30-15.4225.5119.44
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.54-2.85-8.472.78-9.9921.1944.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-0.97-2.4414.9042.572.1540.8326.93
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.69-2.80-0.721.33-19.7518.087.20
Paradeep Phosphates		1.447.3617.3215.44-33.3931.5527.76
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.944.296.8511.456.41-1.467.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.38-3.04-3.67-7.39-12.413.069.40
Madhya Bharat Agro Products		-1.3240.0937.0674.6787.7837.9285.46
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.500.12-9.28-11.32-18.960.656.29
Krishana Phoschem		-2.3438.0831.2877.9274.3357.7065.72
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		0.03-7.53-13.7034.46124.0953.9358.98
National Fertilizers		0.62-3.37-8.71-11.48-22.490.883.36
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.73-14.48-15.47-12.53-12.53-4.36-2.64
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.00-1.09-5.43-7.78-22.350.822.17
Madras Fertilizers		-0.03-3.19-5.33-10.45-26.10-5.1216.72
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-2.98-2.49-7.87-9.27-38.1213.1010.27
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.29-2.88-14.35-21.73-49.87-7.29-6.03
Aries Agro		0.53-0.25-10.743.91-13.1725.5914.93
Rama Phosphates		-4.03-1.36-12.97-21.49-15.25-1.91-2.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Agro Phos India has declined 29.30% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.42%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.99%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (2.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Agro Phos India has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.44%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Agro Phos India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Agro Phos India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.0328.61
1029.1428.87
2029.4829.26
5030.4230.07
10030.931.31
20034.7433.36

Source: Dion Global

Agro Phos India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Agro Phos India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Agro Phos India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Agro Phos India fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Agro Phos India

Agro Phos India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123MP2002PLC015285 and registration number is 015285. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Gupta
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Kant Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Kalekar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandresh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Maya Vishwakarma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Agro Phos India Share Price

What is the share price of Agro Phos India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agro Phos India is ₹28.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Agro Phos India?

The Agro Phos India is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agro Phos India?

The market cap of Agro Phos India is ₹57.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Agro Phos India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Agro Phos India are ₹28.78 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agro Phos India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agro Phos India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agro Phos India is ₹47.47 and 52-week low of Agro Phos India is ₹23.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Agro Phos India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Agro Phos India has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -5.99% for the past month, -10.18% over 3 months, -29.3% over 1 year, -6.19% across 3 years, and 12.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agro Phos India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agro Phos India are 8.14 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Agro Phos India News

More Agro Phos India News
Market Pulse