Here's the live share price of Agro Phos India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Agro Phos India
|-2.91
|-5.99
|-10.18
|-20.40
|-29.30
|-6.19
|12.09
|Coromandel International
|-0.21
|-0.25
|5.31
|-9.30
|-15.42
|25.51
|19.44
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.54
|-2.85
|-8.47
|2.78
|-9.99
|21.19
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-0.97
|-2.44
|14.90
|42.57
|2.15
|40.83
|26.93
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.69
|-2.80
|-0.72
|1.33
|-19.75
|18.08
|7.20
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.44
|7.36
|17.32
|15.44
|-33.39
|31.55
|27.76
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.94
|4.29
|6.85
|11.45
|6.41
|-1.46
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.38
|-3.04
|-3.67
|-7.39
|-12.41
|3.06
|9.40
|Madhya Bharat Agro Products
|-1.32
|40.09
|37.06
|74.67
|87.78
|37.92
|85.46
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.50
|0.12
|-9.28
|-11.32
|-18.96
|0.65
|6.29
|Krishana Phoschem
|-2.34
|38.08
|31.28
|77.92
|74.33
|57.70
|65.72
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|0.03
|-7.53
|-13.70
|34.46
|124.09
|53.93
|58.98
|National Fertilizers
|0.62
|-3.37
|-8.71
|-11.48
|-22.49
|0.88
|3.36
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.73
|-14.48
|-15.47
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-4.36
|-2.64
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.00
|-1.09
|-5.43
|-7.78
|-22.35
|0.82
|2.17
|Madras Fertilizers
|-0.03
|-3.19
|-5.33
|-10.45
|-26.10
|-5.12
|16.72
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-2.98
|-2.49
|-7.87
|-9.27
|-38.12
|13.10
|10.27
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.29
|-2.88
|-14.35
|-21.73
|-49.87
|-7.29
|-6.03
|Aries Agro
|0.53
|-0.25
|-10.74
|3.91
|-13.17
|25.59
|14.93
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.03
|-1.36
|-12.97
|-21.49
|-15.25
|-1.91
|-2.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Agro Phos India has declined 29.30% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.42%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.99%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (2.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Agro Phos India has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.44%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.03
|28.61
|10
|29.14
|28.87
|20
|29.48
|29.26
|50
|30.42
|30.07
|100
|30.9
|31.31
|200
|34.74
|33.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Agro Phos India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Agro Phos India fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Agro Phos India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123MP2002PLC015285 and registration number is 015285. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agro Phos India is ₹28.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Agro Phos India is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Agro Phos India is ₹57.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Agro Phos India are ₹28.78 and ₹28.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agro Phos India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agro Phos India is ₹47.47 and 52-week low of Agro Phos India is ₹23.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Agro Phos India has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -5.99% for the past month, -10.18% over 3 months, -29.3% over 1 year, -6.19% across 3 years, and 12.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agro Phos India are 8.14 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global