Agro Phos India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AGRO PHOS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹38.90 Closed
-0.64-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Agro Phos India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.75₹39.85
₹38.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.90₹58.15
₹38.90
Open Price
₹39.15
Prev. Close
₹39.15
Volume
1,35,471

Agro Phos India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.65
  • R240.3
  • R340.75
  • Pivot
    39.2
  • S138.55
  • S238.1
  • S337.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.6437.53
  • 1036.4536.38
  • 2036.2635.51
  • 5037.4635.12
  • 10035.2435.45
  • 20033.4535.65

Agro Phos India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.1011.4611.1413.74-2.51292.938.51
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19

Agro Phos India Ltd. Share Holdings

Agro Phos India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Sep, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Agro Phos India Ltd.

Agro Phos India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123MP2002PLC015285 and registration number is 015285. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Kant Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tushar Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandresh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vidhi Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Kalekar
    Director

FAQs on Agro Phos India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Agro Phos India Ltd.?

The market cap of Agro Phos India Ltd. is ₹78.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Agro Phos India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Agro Phos India Ltd. is 54.56 and PB ratio of Agro Phos India Ltd. is 1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Agro Phos India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agro Phos India Ltd. is ₹38.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agro Phos India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agro Phos India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agro Phos India Ltd. is ₹58.15 and 52-week low of Agro Phos India Ltd. is ₹29.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

