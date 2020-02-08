Agriculture sector stress: Banks seek relaxed RBI norms to recast farm loans

The suggested change would result in a combined facility of cash credit and term loan.

Lenders have written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking relaxation in asset quality classification norms of agriculture sector advances and sought restructuring of farm loan accounts, people aware of the developments said.

In a recent representation to the RBI, the Indian Banking Association (IBA) has suggested that only 40% of agri loans repayments be linked to the crop, while the remaining 60% be paid over a period of three to five years.

The suggested measure will help banks get a handle on their significantly-stressed agriculture loan books.

The IBA has suggested that instead of declaring those accounts which have not received full repayment as non-performing assets (NPA), farmers should be given a wider window for repayments. “What has been suggested to the central bank is that when a crop loan is given, 60% should be an amount which can be repaid over a period of 3-5 years, only 40% should be paid based on the crop. So, the stress in the agriculture book does not go up,” one source said.

The suggested change would result in a combined facility of cash credit and term loan. “Farmers are impacted by the vagaries of climate, minimum support price and middlemen. So, IBA has suggested that instead of branding those accounts which have not made the entire repayment as non-performing assets (NPA), farmers should be given a window, where he is incrementally allowed to repay the remaining loan, taking additional loan if required. It is a combined facility of cash-credit and term loan,” the source said.

During the December quarter, banks have seen elevated stress in agriculture sector loans. India’s largest State Bank of India (SBI) saw fresh slippages worth Rs 2,965 crore in agriculture advances during the quarter. State-owned Bank of Baroda’s agriculture loan NPAs stood at Rs9,282 crore as on December 2019. Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank’s agriculture and allied sector slippages during the December quarter was Rs2,167 crore.