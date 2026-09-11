Continuing the trend from FY26, agricultural commodity sales have risen further on commodity bourse NCDEX in the current fiscal year.

Sources told FE that sixteen farmer producer organisations (FPOs) have crossed Rs 1 crore in cumulative trade each on the bourse during April-August 2026-27. With seventy-five farmers’ collectives selling commodities such as guarseed, coriander (dhaniya), turmeric, maize, cottonseed oilcake, and cumin (jeera) overall trade on NCDEX by FPOs in the current fiscal is likely to surpass the Rs 700 crore achieved in FY26 by a wide margin.

“Most of the commodities traded on NCDEX are rabi or winter crops; thus, sales on the platform are likely to get a boost in the later part of the current fiscal,” an official said. So in the first five months of the current fiscal, 75 FPOs have traded 0.15 million tonne of agricultural commodities on NCDEX valued at Rs 57 crore.

Nimad Krushi Vikas Farmer Producer Company, based in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, has traded Rs 9.47 crore worth of commodities including turmeric and maize, on the commodity bourse this fiscal. “Trading on commodity futures provides the farmers’ collective with alternative marketing tools that ensure better remunerative prices and prompt settlement of payment,” Pramod Patil, director, Nirma Krushi Vikas FPC told FE.

Ranmal Farmer Producer Company, a Jamnagar, Gujarat based collective, said they have sold Rs 7.7 crore worth of agri-commodities – cumin seeds, cotton oilseeds cake and coriander – on the platform in the current fiscal, while aiming to boost trade further.

“We are preparing to procure commodities from the farmers in advance and put them in the NCDEX warehouse to get better prices in future trades,” Mahesh Bhai, non-executive director of Ranmal FPC said.

Several FPOs have also urged NCDEX to ensure faster settlement of payment once commodities are sold through the platform. An agriculture ministry official said that selling through the commodity bourse has led to the formalisation of agricultural trade and provides farmers with options beyond the conventional trader-driven mandi system. “On the commodity exchanges, FPOs get payment going into their bank accounts while ensuring aggregation and procurement from farmer members,” the official said.

Farmers collectives have also stated that more commodities should be opened up for future trade while the Securities and Exchange Board of India has extended the suspension of trading in derivative contracts for seven agricultural commodities – paddy (non-basmati), wheat, chana, mustard seed and its derivatives, soybean and its derivatives, crude palm oil, and moong till March 31, 2027.

Over 9,450 FPOs are currently on board the government’s e-commerce platform ONDC. Over 200 collectives are selling their products on platforms such as GeM while sales of agri-produce have also commenced significantly via Amazon and Flipkart.