2000% return in 2 years: This small-cap agri stock has turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 2 lakh

Indian stock markets have been on a rising spree since last two years with the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty returning 32 to 33% including many stocks which have more than doubled the investor wealth in the same period under review. Over the course of last two years, the domestic markets have seen a healthy upmove recovering from the downside observed during the Chinese meltdown (H2 2015), jitters caused due to Britain’s exit from the European Union (Brexit-2016) and slight drop after the nationwide exercise of demonetisation. We take a look at a small-cap agriculture stock which has returned over 2000% in the last two years and has turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 2 lakh in the same span.

Shares of Agri-Teck (India) Ltd have posted a rise of more than 2000% in the last 2 years. Interestingly, the stock Agri-Teck (India) Ltd has also turned an investment of Rs 10,000 into Rs 2 lakh during the same time. The stock of Agri-Teck (India) Ltd has zoomed 2009% to Rs 150.8 from a share price level of Rs 7.15 as on 21 April 2016 on NSE.

A sum of Rs 10,000 invested in the shares of Agri-Teck (India) Ltd at the stock price of Rs 7.15, now equals Rs 2,10,909 (approximately). This could have been possible if one has bought about 1,399 equity shares of Agri-Teck (India) Ltd at the aforementioned stock price.

Shares of Agri-Teck (India) Ltd are categorised under the ‘B’ group share on Bombay Stock Exchange and is a component of Nifty 500 index on NSE. Agri-Teck (India) Ltd commands a market capitalisation of about Rs 89 crore on Bombay Stock Exchange. Shares of Agri-Teck (India) Ltd made a 52-week high of Rs 183.85 on 14 February 2018, which is also its all-time high, and a 52-week low of Rs 38.8 on 26 May 2017 on NSE. Shares of Agri-Teck (India) Ltd have a circuit (upper and lower) limit of 20% on BSE and NSE.