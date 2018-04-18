​​ ​
  3. 2000% return in 2 years: This small-cap agri stock has turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 2 lakh

2000% return in 2 years: This small-cap agri stock has turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 2 lakh

We take a look at a small-cap agriculture stock which has returned over 2000% in the last two years and has turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 2 lakh in the same span.

By: | Updated: April 18, 2018 1:21 PM
Photo for representational purposes only. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets have been on a rising spree since last two years with the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty returning 32 to 33% including many stocks which have more than doubled the investor wealth in the same period under review. Over the course of last two years, the domestic markets have seen a healthy upmove recovering from the downside observed during the Chinese meltdown (H2 2015), jitters caused due to Britain’s exit from the European Union (Brexit-2016) and slight drop after the nationwide exercise of demonetisation. We take a look at a small-cap agriculture stock which has returned over 2000% in the last two years and has turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 2 lakh in the same span.

Shares of Agri-Teck (India) Ltd have posted a rise of more than 2000% in the last 2 years. Interestingly, the stock Agri-Teck (India) Ltd has also turned an investment of Rs 10,000 into Rs 2 lakh during the same time. The stock of Agri-Teck (India) Ltd has zoomed 2009% to Rs 150.8 from a share price level of Rs 7.15 as on 21 April 2016 on NSE.

A sum of Rs 10,000 invested in the shares of Agri-Teck (India) Ltd at the stock price of Rs 7.15, now equals Rs 2,10,909 (approximately). This could have been possible if one has bought about 1,399 equity shares of Agri-Teck (India) Ltd at the aforementioned stock price.

Shares of Agri-Teck (India) Ltd are categorised under the ‘B’ group share on Bombay Stock Exchange and is a component of Nifty 500 index on NSE. Agri-Teck (India) Ltd commands a market capitalisation of about Rs 89 crore on Bombay Stock Exchange. Shares of Agri-Teck (India) Ltd made a 52-week high of Rs 183.85 on 14 February 2018, which is also its all-time high, and a 52-week low of Rs 38.8 on 26 May 2017 on NSE. Shares of Agri-Teck (India) Ltd have a circuit (upper and lower) limit of 20% on BSE and NSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top