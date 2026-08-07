What is the share price of Agri-Tech (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agri-Tech (India) is ₹110.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Agri-Tech (India)? The Agri-Tech (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agri-Tech (India)? The market cap of Agri-Tech (India) is ₹65.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Agri-Tech (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Agri-Tech (India) are ₹114.45 and ₹106.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agri-Tech (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agri-Tech (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agri-Tech (India) is ₹184.95 and 52-week low of Agri-Tech (India) is ₹93.00 as on .

How has the Agri-Tech (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Agri-Tech (India) has shown returns of -1.35% over the past day, -1.87% for the past month, 0.69% over 3 months, -21.79% over 1 year, -7.93% across 3 years, and 17.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agri-Tech (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agri-Tech (India) are 0.00 and 0.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global