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Agri-Tech (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

AGRI-TECH (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Agri-Tech (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹110.00 Closed
-1.35₹ -1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Agri-Tech (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.40₹114.45
₹110.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹93.00₹184.95
₹110.00
Open Price
₹111.00
Prev. Close
₹111.50
Volume
78

Source: Dion Global

Agri-Tech (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Agri-Tech (India)		0.59-1.870.69-19.50-21.79-7.9317.63
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Agri-Tech (India) has declined 21.79% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Agri-Tech (India) has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Agri-Tech (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Agri-Tech (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5111.91111.27
10111.33111.53
20112.65112.34
50113.8113.77
100113.99117.24
200126.02125.9

Source: Dion Global

Agri-Tech (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Agri-Tech (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Agri-Tech (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTAgri-Tech (India) - Disclosure Under Reg 30 Of SEBI (LODR)
Jul 23, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTAgri-Tech (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTAgri-Tech (India) - Financial Results As Of 30Th June 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTAgri-Tech (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results
Jun 20, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTAgri-Tech (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Agri-Tech (India)

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110MH1993PLC073268 and registration number is 073268. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Satish Kagliwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sweta Kagliwal
    Director
  • Mr. Jeevanlata Kagliwal
    Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Purohit
    Director
  • Mr. Vadla Nagabhushanam
    Director
  • Mr. Madhukar Deshpande
    Director

FAQs on Agri-Tech (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Agri-Tech (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agri-Tech (India) is ₹110.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Agri-Tech (India)?

The Agri-Tech (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agri-Tech (India)?

The market cap of Agri-Tech (India) is ₹65.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Agri-Tech (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Agri-Tech (India) are ₹114.45 and ₹106.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agri-Tech (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agri-Tech (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agri-Tech (India) is ₹184.95 and 52-week low of Agri-Tech (India) is ₹93.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Agri-Tech (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Agri-Tech (India) has shown returns of -1.35% over the past day, -1.87% for the past month, 0.69% over 3 months, -21.79% over 1 year, -7.93% across 3 years, and 17.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agri-Tech (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agri-Tech (India) are 0.00 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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