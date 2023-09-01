Follow Us

AGRI-TECH (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Agricultural Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹195.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹192.00₹195.00
₹195.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.55₹205.00
₹195.00
Open Price
₹192.00
Prev. Close
₹195.00
Volume
3,133

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1196
  • R2197
  • R3199
  • Pivot
    194
  • S1193
  • S2191
  • S3190

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5112.11192.79
  • 10105.22187.64
  • 2098.53172.69
  • 5093.64144.89
  • 10086.87126.96
  • 20086.85113.24

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.3364.1491.83102.07120.71508.42141.19
6.9222.2831.1815.879.9092.9192.91
3.55-5.56-8.16-7.85-22.4795.68158.64

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Agri-Tech (India) Ltd.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110MH1993PLC073268 and registration number is 073268. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sweta Kagliwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Purohit
    Director
  • Mr. Jeevanlata Kagliwal
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Kagliwal
    Director
  • Mr. Vadla Nagabhushanam
    Director
  • Mr. Madhukar Deshpande
    Director

FAQs on Agri-Tech (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹115.83 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is -187.86 and PB ratio of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is 1.27 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹195.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹205.00 and 52-week low of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹83.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.

