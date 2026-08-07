Here's the live share price of Agri-Tech (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Agri-Tech (India)
|0.59
|-1.87
|0.69
|-19.50
|-21.79
|-7.93
|17.63
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Agri-Tech (India) has declined 21.79% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Agri-Tech (India) has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|111.91
|111.27
|10
|111.33
|111.53
|20
|112.65
|112.34
|50
|113.8
|113.77
|100
|113.99
|117.24
|200
|126.02
|125.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Agri-Tech (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Agri-Tech (India) - Disclosure Under Reg 30 Of SEBI (LODR)
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Agri-Tech (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Agri-Tech (India) - Financial Results As Of 30Th June 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Agri-Tech (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results
|Jun 20, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Agri-Tech (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110MH1993PLC073268 and registration number is 073268. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agri-Tech (India) is ₹110.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Agri-Tech (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Agri-Tech (India) is ₹65.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Agri-Tech (India) are ₹114.45 and ₹106.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agri-Tech (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agri-Tech (India) is ₹184.95 and 52-week low of Agri-Tech (India) is ₹93.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Agri-Tech (India) has shown returns of -1.35% over the past day, -1.87% for the past month, 0.69% over 3 months, -21.79% over 1 year, -7.93% across 3 years, and 17.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agri-Tech (India) are 0.00 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global