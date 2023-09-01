Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.33
|64.14
|91.83
|102.07
|120.71
|508.42
|141.19
|6.92
|22.28
|31.18
|15.87
|9.90
|92.91
|92.91
|3.55
|-5.56
|-8.16
|-7.85
|-22.47
|95.68
|158.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110MH1993PLC073268 and registration number is 073268. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹115.83 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is -187.86 and PB ratio of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is 1.27 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹195.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹205.00 and 52-week low of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹83.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.