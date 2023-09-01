What is the Market Cap of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹115.83 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is -187.86 and PB ratio of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is 1.27 as on .

What is the share price of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agri-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹195.00 as on .