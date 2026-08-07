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Agio Paper & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AGIO PAPER & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Agio Paper & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.37 Closed
-4.53₹ -0.16
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Agio Paper & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.37₹3.60
₹3.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.21₹7.10
₹3.37
Open Price
₹3.60
Prev. Close
₹3.53
Volume
112

Source: Dion Global

Agio Paper & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Agio Paper & Industries		4.98-1.462.12-18.2-32.334.66-7.55
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.110.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.417.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.854.762.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.41.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.6
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.611.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.914.423.138.8-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10
Asgard Alcobev		-6.8-4.7-11.36-40.2-4928.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.5-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.7-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Agio Paper & Industries has declined 32.33% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Agio Paper & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Agio Paper & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Agio Paper & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.383.41
103.593.47
203.553.54
503.723.66
1003.763.9
2004.744.36

Source: Dion Global

Agio Paper & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Agio Paper & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Agio Paper & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTAgio Paper & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTAgio Paper & Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) For Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 23, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTAgio Paper & Ind. - Intimation For Appointment Of Internal Auditors Of The Company As Per Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing
May 23, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTAgio Paper & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
May 23, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTAgio Paper & Ind. - RESULT FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Agio Paper & Industries

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21090WB1984PLC037968 and registration number is 037968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Jalan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Malay Chakrabarty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mohini Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Suraj Narayan Jaiswal
    Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Dhanuka
    Director

FAQs on Agio Paper & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Agio Paper & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agio Paper & Industries is ₹3.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Agio Paper & Industries?

The Agio Paper & Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agio Paper & Industries?

The market cap of Agio Paper & Industries is ₹5.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Agio Paper & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Agio Paper & Industries are ₹3.60 and ₹3.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agio Paper & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agio Paper & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agio Paper & Industries is ₹7.10 and 52-week low of Agio Paper & Industries is ₹3.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Agio Paper & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Agio Paper & Industries has shown returns of -4.53% over the past day, -1.46% for the past month, 2.12% over 3 months, -32.33% over 1 year, 4.66% across 3 years, and -7.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agio Paper & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agio Paper & Industries are -0.30 and -0.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Agio Paper & Industries News

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