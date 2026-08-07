Here's the live share price of Agio Paper & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Agio Paper & Industries
|4.98
|-1.46
|2.12
|-18.2
|-32.33
|4.66
|-7.55
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.1
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.4
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.8
|54.7
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.4
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.6
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.6
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.9
|14.42
|3.13
|8.8
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.8
|-4.7
|-11.36
|-40.2
|-49
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.5
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.7
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Agio Paper & Industries has declined 32.33% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Agio Paper & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.38
|3.41
|10
|3.59
|3.47
|20
|3.55
|3.54
|50
|3.72
|3.66
|100
|3.76
|3.9
|200
|4.74
|4.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Agio Paper & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Agio Paper & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|Agio Paper & Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) For Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 23, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Agio Paper & Ind. - Intimation For Appointment Of Internal Auditors Of The Company As Per Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing
|May 23, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Agio Paper & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|May 23, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Agio Paper & Ind. - RESULT FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21090WB1984PLC037968 and registration number is 037968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agio Paper & Industries is ₹3.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Agio Paper & Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Agio Paper & Industries is ₹5.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Agio Paper & Industries are ₹3.60 and ₹3.37.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agio Paper & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agio Paper & Industries is ₹7.10 and 52-week low of Agio Paper & Industries is ₹3.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Agio Paper & Industries has shown returns of -4.53% over the past day, -1.46% for the past month, 2.12% over 3 months, -32.33% over 1 year, 4.66% across 3 years, and -7.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agio Paper & Industries are -0.30 and -0.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global