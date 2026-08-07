What is the share price of Agio Paper & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agio Paper & Industries is ₹3.37 as on .

What kind of stock is Agio Paper & Industries? The Agio Paper & Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agio Paper & Industries? The market cap of Agio Paper & Industries is ₹5.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Agio Paper & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Agio Paper & Industries are ₹3.60 and ₹3.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agio Paper & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agio Paper & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agio Paper & Industries is ₹7.10 and 52-week low of Agio Paper & Industries is ₹3.21 as on .

How has the Agio Paper & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Agio Paper & Industries has shown returns of -4.53% over the past day, -1.46% for the past month, 2.12% over 3 months, -32.33% over 1 year, 4.66% across 3 years, and -7.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agio Paper & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agio Paper & Industries are -0.30 and -0.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global