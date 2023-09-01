Follow Us

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. Share Price

AGIO PAPER & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.49 Closed
3.870.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.21₹3.49
₹3.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.52₹5.77
₹3.49
Open Price
₹3.21
Prev. Close
₹3.36
Volume
3,625

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.58
  • R23.68
  • R33.86
  • Pivot
    3.4
  • S13.3
  • S23.12
  • S33.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.623.29
  • 104.123.27
  • 204.653.26
  • 504.433.35
  • 1004.423.54
  • 2003.683.71

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.4914.43-7.67-14.67-19.40140.6922.46
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Agio Paper & Industries Ltd.

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21090WB1984PLC037968 and registration number is 037968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Jalan
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Malay Chakrabarty
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mohini Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Suraj Narayan Jaiswal
    Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Dhanuka
    Director

FAQs on Agio Paper & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹5.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is -4.11 and PB ratio of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is 1.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹5.77 and 52-week low of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹2.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

