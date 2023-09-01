Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21090WB1984PLC037968 and registration number is 037968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹5.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is -4.11 and PB ratio of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is 1.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹5.77 and 52-week low of Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹2.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.