Here's the live share price of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanginita Chemicals
|8.79
|-20.35
|-9.20
|103.44
|391.96
|34.01
|15.20
|Fine Organic Industries
|4.82
|-3.04
|6.10
|15.12
|25.46
|8.09
|9.71
|BASF India
|-5.76
|-12.47
|-26.65
|-23.65
|-34.30
|1.30
|-0.51
|Elantas Beck India
|-2.55
|-10.54
|5.83
|27.28
|34.32
|10.33
|6.08
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|-2.72
|-11.56
|-15.80
|-1.96
|-8.87
|-8.80
|-13.44
|Balaji Amines
|2.76
|-11.57
|-10.87
|28.93
|33.53
|-3.43
|-10.68
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|5.22
|-11.70
|-7.28
|-0.57
|-14.03
|-15.43
|-17.10
|Foseco India
|7.31
|-0.13
|13.02
|24.94
|15.95
|19.79
|33.69
|J G Chemicals
|2.27
|-7.89
|-4.66
|45.61
|41.93
|47.51
|26.27
|Oriental Aromatics
|-12.53
|-5.45
|29.47
|60.82
|46.64
|12.62
|-9.31
|Nitta Gelatin India
|3.67
|9.98
|7.39
|40.30
|109.21
|27.90
|15.91
|Godavari Biorefineries
|6.23
|1.26
|-5.67
|-25.48
|-15.48
|-12.94
|-7.98
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|6.19
|7.95
|7.01
|7.01
|7.01
|2.28
|1.36
|Valiant Organics
|-14.37
|-23.79
|20.77
|17.44
|24.19
|-5.98
|-22.64
|Shri Ahimsa Naturals
|-1.38
|-8.18
|3.35
|45.37
|41.95
|38.79
|21.73
|Fairchem Organics
|5.90
|-8.00
|-7.79
|14.15
|-2.10
|-15.69
|-17.33
|Indo Amines
|-4.91
|-24.39
|-9.91
|-2.11
|-10.20
|1.08
|0.85
|GFL
|9.64
|-1.49
|13.58
|13.63
|-9.15
|-17.16
|-7.73
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|5.60
|23.12
|1.88
|-7.63
|-5.37
|-15.26
|-2.68
|Mangalam Organics
|-0.71
|3.77
|-2.06
|-29.02
|-11.07
|3.64
|-17.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanginita Chemicals has gained 391.96% compared to peers like Fine Organic Industries (25.46%), BASF India (-34.30%), Elantas Beck India (34.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanginita Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Fine Organic Industries (9.71%) and BASF India (-0.51%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.31
|53.17
|10
|51.07
|53.18
|20
|56.34
|55.61
|50
|62.09
|58.37
|100
|57.8
|54.19
|200
|38.84
|43.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Agastya Energy and Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Agastya Energy and Infrastructure fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2005PLC047292 and registration number is 047292. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 176.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agastya Energy and Infrastructure is ₹52.59 as on Nov 11, 2026.
The Agastya Energy and Infrastructure is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure is ₹216.61 Cr as on Nov 11, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure are ₹54.70 and ₹52.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agastya Energy and Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure is ₹76.89 and 52-week low of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure is ₹9.26 as on Nov 11, 2026.
The Agastya Energy and Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -20.35% for the past month, -9.2% over 3 months, 391.96% over 1 year, 34.01% across 3 years, and 15.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure are -10.22 and 4.30 on Nov 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global