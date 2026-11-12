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Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

AGASTYA ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.59 Closed
-1.99₹ -1.07
As on Nov 11, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.59₹54.70
₹52.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.26₹76.89
₹52.59
Open Price
₹52.60
Prev. Close
₹53.66
Volume
29,484

Source: Dion Global

Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanginita Chemicals		8.79-20.35-9.20103.44391.9634.0115.20
Fine Organic Industries		4.82-3.046.1015.1225.468.099.71
BASF India		-5.76-12.47-26.65-23.65-34.301.30-0.51
Elantas Beck India		-2.55-10.545.8327.2834.3210.336.08
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		-2.72-11.56-15.80-1.96-8.87-8.80-13.44
Balaji Amines		2.76-11.57-10.8728.9333.53-3.43-10.68
Laxmi Organic Industries		5.22-11.70-7.28-0.57-14.03-15.43-17.10
Foseco India		7.31-0.1313.0224.9415.9519.7933.69
J G Chemicals		2.27-7.89-4.6645.6141.9347.5126.27
Oriental Aromatics		-12.53-5.4529.4760.8246.6412.62-9.31
Nitta Gelatin India		3.679.987.3940.30109.2127.9015.91
Godavari Biorefineries		6.231.26-5.67-25.48-15.48-12.94-7.98
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		6.197.957.017.017.012.281.36
Valiant Organics		-14.37-23.7920.7717.4424.19-5.98-22.64
Shri Ahimsa Naturals		-1.38-8.183.3545.3741.9538.7921.73
Fairchem Organics		5.90-8.00-7.7914.15-2.10-15.69-17.33
Indo Amines		-4.91-24.39-9.91-2.11-10.201.080.85
GFL		9.64-1.4913.5813.63-9.15-17.16-7.73
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		5.6023.121.88-7.63-5.37-15.26-2.68
Mangalam Organics		-0.713.77-2.06-29.02-11.073.64-17.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanginita Chemicals has gained 391.96% compared to peers like Fine Organic Industries (25.46%), BASF India (-34.30%), Elantas Beck India (34.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanginita Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Fine Organic Industries (9.71%) and BASF India (-0.51%).

Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.3153.17
1051.0753.18
2056.3455.61
5062.0958.37
10057.854.19
20038.8443.71

Source: Dion Global

Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Agastya Energy and Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Agastya Energy and Infrastructure fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Agastya Energy and Infrastructure

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2005PLC047292 and registration number is 047292. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 176.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Kumar Tripathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anubhav Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush Bichhoriya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanmitra Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jalpa Anand Lavingia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Agastya Energy and Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agastya Energy and Infrastructure is ₹52.59 as on Nov 11, 2026.

What kind of stock is Agastya Energy and Infrastructure?

The Agastya Energy and Infrastructure is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure?

The market cap of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure is ₹216.61 Cr as on Nov 11, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure are ₹54.70 and ₹52.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agastya Energy and Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure is ₹76.89 and 52-week low of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure is ₹9.26 as on Nov 11, 2026.

How has the Agastya Energy and Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Agastya Energy and Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -20.35% for the past month, -9.2% over 3 months, 391.96% over 1 year, 34.01% across 3 years, and 15.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure are -10.22 and 4.30 on Nov 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Agastya Energy and Infrastructure News

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