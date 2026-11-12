What is the share price of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agastya Energy and Infrastructure is ₹52.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Agastya Energy and Infrastructure? The Agastya Energy and Infrastructure is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure? The market cap of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure is ₹216.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure are ₹54.70 and ₹52.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agastya Energy and Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure is ₹76.89 and 52-week low of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure is ₹9.26 as on .

How has the Agastya Energy and Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Agastya Energy and Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -20.35% for the past month, -9.2% over 3 months, 391.96% over 1 year, 34.01% across 3 years, and 15.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agastya Energy and Infrastructure are -10.22 and 4.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global