After Yes Bank’s Q4 shocker, Should you buy, sell or hold the stock? What experts say

By: |
Updated: April 29, 2019 3:50:40 PM

After India's major private sector lender Yes Bank reported it's first ever quarterly loss of Rs 1,607 crore in the latest Jan-Mar 19 period, analysts say that the path ahead remains challenging

Prabhudas Lilladher has a target price of Rs 190 on Yes Bank, with a ?Reduce? rating.

After India’s major private sector lender Yes Bank reported it’s first ever quarterly loss of Rs 1,607 crore in the latest Jan-Mar 19 period, analysts say that the path ahead remains challenging. Notably, Yes Bank posted its first quarterly loss on the back of a fall in non-interest income and a sharp increase in provisioning for bad loans, mainly due to defaults by the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group and Jet Airways. In the same period previous fiscal, it had reported a net profit of Rs 1,179 crore in the fourth quarter of FY18.

Taking stock of the latest quarterly results, Prabhudas Lilladher said that the latest earnings were disappointing on back of management recognizing large NPAs of Rs 3,480 crore from Jet Airways loan, Infra and Real Estate and identifying standard stress assets of Rs 10,000 crore from corporate groups in real estate, entertainment and infra sectors, which recently have seen sharp credit deterioration, noted the report. Prabhudas Lilladher has a target price of Rs 190 on the stock, with a ‘Reduce’ rating.

Also read: Worst over on GDP front? These 3 factors will decide India’s growth

According to Emkay Global, while CEO Ravneet Gill has announced a strategy to granularise the asset/liability business with an uncompromising focus on regulatory compliance/governance along with strengthening the risk management architecture, it will be a long drawn process with high execution risks. Emkay Global has downgraded the stock to sell, with a target price of Rs 155. 

On back of lower capital, Yes Bank will look to raise capital as it completely restricts growth, but post raising capital (approvals of $1bn raising), bank should grow at 15-20% on-year, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.  Also, risks still remain high from standard loan book mainly on real estate and some large groups which are seeing lately higher downgrades in rating, added the report further. 

(Please consult your financial advisor before taking any investment related decision)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. After Yes Bank’s Q4 shocker, Should you buy, sell or hold the stock? What experts say
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition