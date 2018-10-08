After three sessions of fall, shares of oil marketers pull up Sensex, Nifty; HPCL, IOC among top gainers

Sensex was trading higher by 118.92 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 34,495.91 at the time of reporting.(Representative image)

After three sessions of fall, benchmark indices – Sensex and Nifty – rebounded to trade in the positive zone in the mid-session trade as oil and gas, banking, auto, healthcare and FMCG shares witnessed fresh spells of buying and short-covering by investors. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) surged with the Nifty Energy index gaining as much as 3.2 percent, its biggest intraday percentage gain since July 12. On the NSE index, shares of heavyweight oil marketers HPCL and IOC gained nearly 9.4 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.

In addition, RIL shares climbed nearly 6 percent in their biggest daily percentage gain since February, 2017.

Sensex was trading higher by 118.92 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 34,495.91 at the time of reporting. The index had touched a low of 34,031.98 points in the opening trade. The gauge lost 2,149.15 points in the last three trading sessions. Nifty also reclaimed the 10,300-mark by recovering 40.25 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 10,356.70.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the central government had assured the investors that it is in no mood to regulate petrol and diesel prices after the OMCs plunged on concerns about a return to the system that has hurt their profits in the past. It came just after the government on Thursday said it was reducing the prices of gasoline and diesel by 2.50 rupees per litre in order to help people struggling to pay fuel prices that had soared on the back of a rise in global crude prices and fall in rupee value versus US dollar.