After three days of recovery, rupee plunges 36 paise to 73.93 against dollar

Factors like the dollar’s strength against some other currencies overseas and a volatile opening of the equity markets also impacted the domestic currency,

Snapping a three day recovery streak, the rupee dropped 36 paise to 73.93 against US dollar in early trade Monday, amid rising global crude oil prices and weak macro economic data. Coupled with this, a rise in dollar demand from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency. Factors like the dollar’s strength against some other currencies overseas and a volatile opening of the equity markets also impacted the domestic currency, PTI reported dealers as saying.

Earlier on Friday, the rupee also staged a smart comeback and closed 55 paise higher at 73.56 against the dollar. “The rupee marked first weekly gains in seven weeks buoyed by the government’s decision to raise import duties by up to 20 per cent on telecom equipment and components. It sought to reduce the dependence on imported goods in a sector with burgeoning demand, which could outstrip the value of oil imports in the coming years,” V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets, HDFC Securities noted on Friday.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex falls 100 points, Nifty slips below 10,450; HUL down over 3%

Notably, industrial production slipped to a three-month low of 4.3% in August and retail inflation rose marginally to 3.77% in September, according Central Statistics Office data released on Friday. Even as India Inc reports Q2 earnings, Prashant Jain of HDFC AMC says that the ongoing rupee depreciation will boost earnings, and will boost Nifty EPS.

In an interview to ET Now, Jain said that the corporate earnings are slated to improve in the next couple of years. “Markets keep creating excesses in sectors & stocks from time to time. Investors who can rise above emotions and invest on valuations basis can beat the markets”, Jain told the channel.