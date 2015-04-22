After the fall, Sun Pharma shares rebound on value buying, rise 3 pct

Japanese drug maker Daiichi Sankyo has sold its entire stake of around 9 per cent in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for over Rs 20,420 crore, which it received after merger of Ranbaxy Laboratories in the Indian firm, ending its seven years of tumultuous experience in the country.

Stocks of Sun Pharmaceutical made a comeback at the bourses today, rising nearly 3 per cent, a day after Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo sold its entire stake of around 9 per cent in the company for Rs 20,025 crore.

After making a positive opening, shares of the company further gained 2.84 per cent to Rs 978.65 at the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 2.8 per cent to Rs 978.90.

The stock had received severe drubbing yesterday, falling nearly 9 per cent.

The shares were sold through numerous block deals in stock markets, including to an investment arm of the Singapore Government and foreign fund houses Goldman Sachs and Aranda Investment.

Daiichi, which had forayed into the growing Indian pharmaceutical market by buying a majority stake in Ranbaxy Laboratories in 2008 for Rs 22,000 crore from the company’s then promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Mohan Singh, sold a total of over 21 crore shares in Sun Pharma.

In a statement Daiichi had said: “The sale of Sun Pharma shares has been completed” and it no more holds any stake.

As per the stock exchange data Daiichi sold the shares at a price of Rs 931.58 each, netting Rs 20,025 crore.

Among the buyers, Government of Singapore purchased 1.26 crore shares for Rs 1,174 crore, Goldman Sachs Singapore picked up 5.12 crore shares for Rs 4,764 crore, while Aranda Investment Mauritius Pte Ltd bought over 2 crore shares for Rs 1,875 crore.

Last month, Sun Pharma had announced completion of merger of Ranbaxy with itself, almost a year after announcing the USD 4-billion deal.