title-bar

After Sensex, Nifty’s record rally, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says mother of all bull runs ahead of us

By: |
Published: May 23, 2019 1:12:31 PM

The mother of all bull run in the stock market is still ahead as India is yet to see stellar growth, big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said.

Rakesh JhunjhunwalaThe new government would place a lot of emphasis on the building infrastructure, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

The mother of all bull run in the stock market is still ahead as India is yet to see stellar growth, big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said. The country may see the highest growth ever in the upcoming decade leading 2030, he also told ET Now. Adding, the ace investor also said that he thinks the ongoing consumption slowdown is temporary, as there can’t be a major slowdown in India for an extended period of time, he also said. The veteran investor also said that he expects a lot of investments to pour into the stock market.

The people’s verdict is vote for continuity and death of crony capitalism, the ace investor told CNBC TV18 in an interview. The Big Bull as he is popularly known also said that the likely majority for BJP-led NDA proves that casteism is ending  while nationalism is coming to the fore. “The government will focus on economic growth, growth is panacea for all economic ills,” Jhunjhunwala also told the TV news channel. Adding, he said the Modi government has to improve ease of doing business and if the growth takes place, the investments will follow.

The new government would place a lot of emphasis on the building infrastructure, the veteran investor said. On the running NBFC crisis, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that the government needs to act if there is a systemic risk in the sector. Even though democracy slows things down, democracy is needed, he added. The new government would be realist and not socialist or capitalist.

Also read: Share Market Live Election Result 2019: Sensex retreats after hitting 40,000; Nifty below 11,950

The stock market veteran Rakesh Jhunjhunwala recently had said that the Sensex and Nifty surged to fresh record highs after exit polls indicated an easy victory for PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The stock market veteran Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that the NDA could win up to 300 seats. He had also said that if NDA clinched a clear majority, 10,750 to 11,000 would be the bottom for stock markets.

Meanwhile, the 30- share Sensex on Thursday crossed the 40,000 mark for the first time ever tracking the trends on the day of vote count. The investor wealth zoomed Rs 2.87 lakh crore in morning trade Thursday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. After Sensex, Nifty’s record rally, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says mother of all bull runs ahead of us
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition