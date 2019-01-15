After reports of Etihad raising stake, Qatar Airways shows interest in jet Airways; but on this condition

By: | Published: January 15, 2019 12:57 PM

After reports that Etihad Airways may raise its stake in Jet Airways, Qatar Airways Tuesday said that the airline would definitely look at investing in debt-struck airline if 24 per cent stake is not held by the Etihad.

Jet Airways, Jet Airways flight mangalore from bengaluru, Jet Airways flight 9W 713, smoke in jet aiway flightSpeaking on the sidelines of Global Aviation Summit 2019, Akbar Al Baker also showed interest in launching an airline which is 100 per cent owned by the company in India.

Speaking on the sidelines of Global Aviation Summit 2019, Akbar Al Baker also showed interest in launching an airline which is 100 per cent owned by the company in India.

Qatar Airways is also in talks with IndiGo and GoAir for codeshare, Reuters also reported citing company CEO. On taking up 5 per cent stake in China Southern, Akbar Al Baker said that the company would take substantial stake only in successful airlines.

Meanwhile, shares of India’s major private sector airline Jet Airways are off day’s highs, after jumping more than 6 per cent on reports that Etihad Airways may raise its stake. Jet Airways shares are currently trading at Rs 296, or higher 0.54 per cent. Earlier, Jet Airways share price gained by more than 5.9 per cent to Rs 312 in the morning trade.

Yesterday, Jet AIrways shares zoomed by more than 17.15 per cent to Rs 297 on BSE. Promoter Naresh Goyal will step down from the board and give up majority control in the firm, CNBC TV18 reported citing unidentified sources. Naresh Goyal’s stake will come down between 20-25 per cent post restructuring.

The voting rights will be capped at 10 per cent. According to the report, Naresh Goyal’s son Nivaan Goyal may replace him on the board. Further, the banks may raise equity capital as part of the restructuring plan, CNBC TV18 added, citing sources.

