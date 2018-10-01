After RBI announces Rs 36,000 crore liquidity infusion, bond yields fall below 8% for first time since Sep 4

Open market operations (OMOs) are the financial tools which are used by the central bank in order to control the liquidity conditions in the system.

The benchmark 10-year bond yields dropped sharply to 7.90 percent in the early trade after Reserve Bank of India announced Rs 36,000 crore liquidity infusion through open market operations (OMO) today. The bond yields dropped below 8 percent for the first time since September 4 (low of 7.98). The previous close was 8.02 percent.

In its press release dated September 27, 2018, RBI had reassured the financial markets that it stands ready to meet the liquidity requirements of the system. “Based on an assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward and the seasonal growth in currency in circulation observed in build-up to the festive season, RBI has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of ₹ 360 billion in the month of October 2018.The auctions would be conducted during the 2nd, 3rd and 4th week of October,” RBI said.

“The auction dates and the Government securities to be purchased in respective auctions would be communicated in due course. The OMO amount stated above is indicative and RBI retains the flexibility to change it, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions,” it added.

RBI sells securities to drain surplus liquidity and when the liquidity is tight in the system, it purchases them from the market, thereby infusing money into the market.