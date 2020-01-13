After NSE, BSE to introduce cross-margining facility from Wednesday

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 13, 2020 3:36:47 PM

Cross-margining allows traders to transfer excess margin from one account to another account to satisfy margin maintenance requirements to offset positions.

Share Market Live, Stock Market Live, Nifty Live, NSE live, BSE live, Live Market Update, Market Today, Stock Market Live Update In Hindi, Indian Share Market Live, Indian Stock Market LiveSebi, in December 2008, allowed cross-margining across cash and exchange-traded equity derivatives segments.

Leading stock exchange BSE has said it will introduce cross-margining facility to offset positions in correlated equity indices from Wednesday, a move that will increase liquidity and trading volumes in the stock market. Cross-margining allows traders to transfer excess margin from one account to another account to satisfy margin maintenance requirements to offset positions. It allows market participants to reduce the total margin payment required, if they are taking two mutually offsetting positions.

Clearing corporations give this margin benefit on positions, which show a high degree of dependence or correlation. The facility will be made effective from Wednesday, January 15, 2020, BSE said in a circular. Rival bourse the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had already launched this facility from Friday.

The move comes after the markets regulator Sebi in November last year extended cross-margining facility for offsetting positions in highly correlated equity indices. Sebi, in December 2008, allowed cross-margining across cash and exchange-traded equity derivatives segments.

Under the norms, cross-margin benefit will be provided on offsetting positions in futures on equity indices pairs if at least 80 per cent of constituents of one of the indices is present in the other index and constituents of smaller index based on free-float market capitalisation need to have at least 80 per cent weightage in the larger index.

For cross-margining benefit to continue, clearing corporations will have to check the eligibility criteria on a monthly basis on the 15th of every month and on the day of change in the constituents of the equity indices.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. After NSE BSE to introduce cross-margining facility from Wednesday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Market LIVE: Nifty surges past 12,330, Sensex trading near 41,900; Infosys consolidates top position
2US-China trade deal optimism checks crude oil’s decline
3Asian stocks take pause near 19-month peaks on US-China trade deal optimism