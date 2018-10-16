After Indore, Bhopal becomes second Madhya Pradesh city to get muni bonds listed on NSE; key things to know

After the successful listing of Indore Municipal Corporation, the municipal bonds of the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, were listed on the debt platform of NSE on Tuesday. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) raised nearly Rs 175 crore on the closing day of the issue on September 25, 2018. The issues was oversubscribed by 1.06 times. The funds raised would be used for implementation of projects under Government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) mission.

The Bhopal muni bonds (maturity period of 10 years) were issued at a coupon rate 9.55 percent payable semi-annually with a put-call option at the end of seventh year. The bonds shall be redeemable in four equal instalments starting from seventh year in case put-call option is not exercised.

“Muni bonds play an important role in building a sustainable source of financing to fund long term infrastructure and social obligations for Municipal Corporations. Muni bonds promote good governance in municipal corporations and will lead the way for self-sustainable communities. We congratulate Madhya Pradesh State Government as well as the Bhopal Municipal Corporation for setting strong precedence for similar civic bodies contemplating raising muni bonds issuances,” Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE said.

Meanwhile, earlier this year in July, Indore Municipal Corporation had listed its bonds on the debt market platform of NSE. This was the third such listing after the urban bodies of Hyderabad and Pune listed their bonds in the last one year.

“We have plans to tap bond market for the development of infrastructure in the state. After successful bond issue of Indore Municipal Corporation, we are expecting at least three more issuances of municipal corporate bonds from MP in next 3 to 4 months, namely Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior,” said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had then said.