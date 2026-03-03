Here's the live share price of AFLOAT Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of AFLOAT Enterprises has gained 5.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 46.30%.
AFLOAT Enterprises’s current P/E of 243.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AFLOAT Enterprises
|0
|-5.00
|3.32
|-1.94
|46.30
|16.72
|5.12
|JSW Steel
|1.10
|3.19
|10.52
|18.27
|29.90
|22.92
|24.27
|Tata Steel
|0.84
|9.30
|26.36
|25.69
|52.27
|25.40
|22.11
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|3.28
|7.22
|25.33
|27.55
|55.55
|23.55
|16.10
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|1.10
|-1.26
|4.45
|-9.98
|19.64
|44.82
|17.46
|NMDC Steel
|3.23
|-4.15
|-3.99
|-7.25
|16.05
|1.44
|4.68
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|-6.18
|-0.54
|-10.25
|-29.96
|-3.83
|37.81
|112.61
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|-5.30
|-0.60
|-2.72
|-10.15
|-11.86
|26.97
|41.86
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|2.39
|1.16
|-2.52
|-12.10
|18.61
|21.18
|29.03
|Bansal Wire Industries
|-4.79
|-7.71
|-19.95
|-30.68
|-22.85
|-9.97
|-6.11
|Prakash Industries
|-4.81
|5.93
|-3.61
|-21.56
|-6.70
|32.44
|16.27
|Steel Exchange India
|4.55
|0.25
|-7.36
|-11.34
|-2.66
|-20.83
|8.84
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|-7.94
|-4.82
|-3.82
|1.27
|12.24
|3.08
|1.84
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-4.43
|-9.17
|-3.57
|-19.31
|-12.61
|0.14
|5.36
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-4.48
|-3.10
|-9.40
|-20.91
|-19.56
|-21.80
|-13.72
|Manaksia Steels
|-7.34
|-11.04
|-12.38
|-5.24
|20.40
|9.92
|20.91
|Aerpace Industries
|-9.86
|-10.34
|21.90
|-4.27
|14.65
|157.46
|60.90
|Supershakti Metaliks
|-5.33
|-14.82
|-26.30
|-34.16
|-21.98
|-18.26
|-4.98
|Incredible Industries
|-1.30
|-8.30
|-13.41
|-19.91
|14.27
|18.85
|10.76
|Sharda Ispat
|-3.28
|-6.51
|-15.98
|-41.31
|-43.17
|40.33
|23.92
Over the last one year, AFLOAT Enterprises has gained 46.30% compared to peers like JSW Steel (29.90%), Tata Steel (52.27%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (55.55%). From a 5 year perspective, AFLOAT Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (24.27%) and Tata Steel (22.11%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.91
|14.9
|10
|14.54
|14.7
|20
|14.47
|14.21
|50
|12.69
|13.16
|100
|12.24
|12.28
|200
|10.52
|10.88
In the latest quarter, AFLOAT Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 06, 2026, 6:08 AM IST
|AFLOAT Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 13, 2025, 12:03 AM IST
|AFLOAT Enterprises L - Unaudited Financial Result For Half Year Ended Sep 2025
|Nov 12, 2025, 11:57 PM IST
|AFLOAT Enterprises L - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Nov 07, 2025, 5:31 AM IST
|AFLOAT Enterprises L - Board Meeting Intimation for A) Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Half Y
|Oct 13, 2025, 10:12 PM IST
|AFLOAT Enterprises L - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46209DL2015PLC275150 and registration number is 275150. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AFLOAT Enterprises is ₹14.63 as on Dec 10, 2025.
The AFLOAT Enterprises is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AFLOAT Enterprises is ₹18.37 Cr as on Dec 10, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AFLOAT Enterprises are ₹14.63 and ₹14.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AFLOAT Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AFLOAT Enterprises is ₹16.53 and 52-week low of AFLOAT Enterprises is ₹8.35 as on Dec 10, 2025.
The AFLOAT Enterprises has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, 3.32% over 3 months, 46.3% over 1 year, 16.72% across 3 years, and 5.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AFLOAT Enterprises are 243.83 and 1.19 on Dec 10, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.