Picking stocks is as much about understanding a company’s next growth opportunity as it is about assessing its current performance. Ambit Capital has identified five companies across advertising technology, oil and gas, logistics and power transmission that it believes offer attractive opportunities. Its latest research points to a mix of acquisition-led growth, improving earnings, market-share gains and strong demand for power infrastructure. While each company has a different growth story, the brokerage sees sufficient potential to maintain a ‘Buy’ rating on all five stocks.

Here is a closer look at the five stocks:

1. Ambit Capital on Affle India: ‘Buy’

Ambit Capital has assigned a ‘Buy’ rating to Affle 3I Ltd. with a target price of Rs 2,005, indicating an upside potential of 49.4%. The brokerage sees the proposed acquisition of Perion, a Nasdaq-listed advertising technology company, as a potential source of additional earnings growth.

Affle is acquiring Perion for an enterprise value of $192 million, with the transaction involving an all-cash consideration of $420 million. Ambit considers the acquisition attractively valued even after accounting for potential mergers and acquisitions expenses, legal costs and restructuring charges. Perion reported revenue of $440 million and operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $45.2 million in calendar year 2025. The brokerage estimates that the acquisition could generate more than 15% earnings per share accretion at the lower end of Perion’s guidance.

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The transaction also gives Affle access to complementary capabilities in digital out-of-home advertising, connected television and retail advertising. Ambit expects these businesses to benefit from growth in the US advertising market. The brokerage believes Affle can finance the transaction through internal resources, given its cash position and absence of debt. However, it identifies the stabilisation of the declining legacy web and search business as an important factor to monitor.

Ambit Capital said, “This announcement reduces acquisition overhang on the stock; a turnaround like past acquisitions could be an upside trigger.”

2. Ambit Capital on Reliance Industries: ‘Buy’

Ambit Capital has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 1,651, indicating an upside potential of 41.7%. The brokerage expects the company’s earnings growth to accelerate, supported by its oil-to-chemicals business, telecom operations and improving cash generation. In its assessment, stronger oil-to-chemicals earnings offset moderation in retail profitability during the reported quarter. Reliance Industries managed elevated shipping and insurance expenses by using cost-advantaged US ethane feedstock and redirecting refined products towards higher-netback deficit markets in Africa and Europe. Meanwhile, Jio maintained its operating momentum, adding 9.1 million net subscribers during the quarter, while average revenue per user increased to Rs 219.

It also points to the potential contribution from Jio Platforms, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence data centres and digital engineering, procurement and construction operations. According to Ambit, these businesses provide additional opportunities beyond the company’s traditional operations.

Ambit Capital said, “RIL is not a passive holdco; it retains core assets like fiber, AI data centers, and digital EPC that drive powerful ecosystem synergies.”

3. Ambit Capital on Delhivery: ‘Buy’

Ambit Capital has retained a ‘Buy’ rating on Delhivery Ltd. with a target price of Rs 542, indicating an upside potential of 40.4%. The brokerage remains positive on the company’s market-share gains across its express parcel and part-truckload businesses. Delhivery’s consolidated revenue increased 20% year-on-year in the second quarter of FY27, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased around threefold. Express parcel shipments grew 32% year-on-year, while part-truckload tonnage increased 14% during the same period. Ambit attributes the performance to pricing actions, stronger volumes and continued customer additions.

Ambit also takes note of the expansion of Delhivery’s newer businesses. Delhivery Local has reached an annualised revenue run rate of Rs 200 crore, with management targeting Rs 800-1,000 crore over the next two to three years. Delhivery International and Delhivery Direct are also expanding their operations.

Ambit Capital said, “Our long-term thesis for Delhivery remains intact.”

4. Ambit Capital on Indraprastha Gas: ‘Buy’

Ambit Capital has retained a ‘Buy’ rating on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 184, indicating an upside potential of 32.4%. However, the brokerage’s assessment points to considerable pressure on the company’s operating performance. Indraprastha Gas reported an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation loss in the second quarter of FY27, as gross profit declined 46.6% year-on-year and 39.3% sequentially. Higher gas procurement costs and lower domestic administered pricing mechanism gas allocation affected profitability, while the company faced restrictions on passing on the higher costs through compressed natural gas price increases.

The report identifies Indraprastha Gas’s exposure to unhedged spot liquefied natural gas and crude-linked contracts as additional sources of pressure. The reduction in domestic APM gas allocation to 44% has increased the importance of alternative procurement sources. Ambit also points out that judicial mandates relating to electric vehicle adoption in Delhi restrict the company’s ability to pass on higher gas costs through retail compressed natural gas price increases.

Ambit Capital said, “Delhi’s judicial EV mandates restrict IGL’s ability to pass on costs via CNG price hikes.”

5. Ambit Capital on GE Vernova T&D: ‘Buy’

Ambit Capital has assigned a ‘Buy’ rating to GE Vernova T&D India with a target price of Rs 4,900, indicating an upside potential of 21.9%. The brokerage’s recommendation follows an earnings beat and a correction in the company’s share price. Ambit has raised its FY27-FY29 earnings estimates by 11-16% and increased its target price from Rs 4,450 to Rs 4,900. The brokerage points to strong demand for extra-high-voltage equipment and order inflows as important factors supporting its assessment. GE Vernova T&D’s order inflows exceeded Ambit’s estimates by around 50%.

The brokerage expects the company to benefit from opportunities in high-voltage direct current projects, city distribution and refurbishment requirements. It also notes that order pricing pressure has been milder than initially expected after adjusting for higher commodity costs. While gross margins could ease slightly over the next two to three years, Ambit believes operating leverage and a rising export mix could largely offset the pressure.

The report also points to improving transmission and distribution project awards after a period of slower activity. According to Ambit, higher installations and an improving execution environment support the demand outlook for power transmission equipment manufacturers. Export markets provide another opportunity, as equipment suppliers can earn better prices and margins in overseas markets compared with domestic operations.

Ambit Capital said, “In our view, current valuations offer an attractive entry point.”

Ambit’s Buy recommendations across key sectors

The five recommendations cover different sectors and carry different operating risks. Affle India’s acquisition execution, Reliance Industries’ earnings growth, Delhivery’s market-share gains, Indraprastha Gas’s margin recovery and GE Vernova T&D’s order execution remain central to the investment cases presented by Ambit Capital.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.