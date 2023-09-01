Follow Us

Affle (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AFFLE (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,077.85 Closed
-0.04-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Affle (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,074.95₹1,096.55
₹1,077.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹866.50₹1,363.00
₹1,077.85
Open Price
₹1,076.95
Prev. Close
₹1,078.25
Volume
2,03,028

Affle (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,091.12
  • R21,104.63
  • R31,112.72
  • Pivot
    1,083.03
  • S11,069.52
  • S21,061.43
  • S31,047.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,183.111,083.52
  • 101,185.381,085.4
  • 201,211.011,085.37
  • 501,251.11,069.21
  • 1001,140.971,049.45
  • 2001,177.81,053.11

Affle (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.19-5.3712.405.44-17.89103.17516.78
-1.2610.6936.5631.697.2130.03-47.48
2.4516.0136.6340.9223.4332.76-20.45
3.0913.6525.6215.88-4.0826.8431.04
3.1621.6133.2052.9714.3755.644.93
1.69-5.3824.3318.02-5.58684.90549.92
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.065.4619.9844.2013.05-4.89-4.89
3.0314.3560.83122.47112.261,667.474,068.55
-3.461.1128.2719.0226.4872.04-74.40
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.443.7536.0949.1533.841,147.2557.42
-1.99-20.69-9.5015.4521.38125.327.20
2.224.9235.0344.3917.29-42.24-15.21
2.8014.8042.7635.80-11.6268.0193.00
-2.33-5.87-10.587.94-56.47531.96491.22
6.477.3216.196.19-21.89-3.48-50.80
6.266.8731.1527.37-10.44-4.79-77.36
07.2150.6332.96-35.1570.00-60.00

Affle (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Affle (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund25,87,6220.81277.85
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund20,74,3283.24222.73
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund10,56,6182.68113.45
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund10,14,3601.29108.92
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund5,89,4900.5963.3
Nippon India Growth Fund5,88,5860.3663.2
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund5,39,0391.157.88
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund4,60,6280.149.46
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund4,17,3140.4244.81
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund4,16,4172.1844.71
View All Mutual Funds

Affle (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Dec, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Affle (India) Ltd.

Affle (India) Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990DL1994PLC408172 and registration number is 80451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 397.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anuj Khanna Sohum
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mei Theng Leong
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bijynath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Mamak Chadha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Narayan Gour
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anuj Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Elad Natanson
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Noelia Amoedo
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul Kedia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Lay See Tan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Affle (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Affle (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Affle (India) Ltd. is ₹14,367.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Affle (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Affle (India) Ltd. is 58.74 and PB ratio of Affle (India) Ltd. is 9.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Affle (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Affle (India) Ltd. is ₹1,77.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Affle (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Affle (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Affle (India) Ltd. is ₹1,363.00 and 52-week low of Affle (India) Ltd. is ₹866.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

