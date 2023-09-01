What is the Market Cap of Affle (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Affle (India) Ltd. is ₹14,367.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Affle (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Affle (India) Ltd. is 58.74 and PB ratio of Affle (India) Ltd. is 9.81 as on .

What is the share price of Affle (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Affle (India) Ltd. is ₹1,77.85 as on .