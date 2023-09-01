Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|25,87,622
|0.81
|277.85
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|20,74,328
|3.24
|222.73
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|10,56,618
|2.68
|113.45
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|10,14,360
|1.29
|108.92
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|5,89,490
|0.59
|63.3
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|5,88,586
|0.36
|63.2
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund
|5,39,039
|1.1
|57.88
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|4,60,628
|0.1
|49.46
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|4,17,314
|0.42
|44.81
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|4,16,417
|2.18
|44.71
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Affle (India) Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990DL1994PLC408172 and registration number is 80451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 397.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Affle (India) Ltd. is ₹14,367.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Affle (India) Ltd. is 58.74 and PB ratio of Affle (India) Ltd. is 9.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Affle (India) Ltd. is ₹1,77.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Affle (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Affle (India) Ltd. is ₹1,363.00 and 52-week low of Affle (India) Ltd. is ₹866.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.