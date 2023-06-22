Aether Industries, Bank of Baroda among 70 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 11 touch 52-week lows

Domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and Sensex fall on open, amid poor global cues and weak SGX Nifty. The broader Nifty 50 index opened at 18,853 before falling to 18,830 while Sensex opened at 63,601.7, clocking a fresh lifetime high. In the broader markets, the large-cap indices fell in trade, while the Nifty Midcap 100 traded flat, higher by 0.13% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 outperformed, gaining 0.47%. Sectorally, Bank Nifty was flat, continuing its ongoing consolidation, while Nifty Auto, Nifty Media and Nifty Metal gained up to 0.44%. Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT gave up about 0.45%. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Adani Enterprises and Infosys are among the most active stocks on Nifty 50.

Volume Gainers

Cheviot Company, Swan Energy, Antony Waste Handling Cell, HOV Services, Responsive Industries, Centrum Capital, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Apollo Sindoori Hotels, Paradeep Phosphates, Allied Digital Services are among the volume gainers on the NSE.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, HDFC Life, Divi’s Lab, M&M, with Tata Steel, with Tata Steel up 1.36%. The biggest laggards are Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Power Grid and IndusInd Bank, with Infosys down 1.5%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 39 stocks hit their upper price band. Apollo Micro Systems, HOV Services, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals and V2 Retail were among the scrips. 37 stocks hit their lower price band including Medico Remedies, Andhra Cements, Servotech Power Systems and KBC Global. 9 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 70 stocks hit their 52 week highs including PTC Industries, The Orissa Minerals Development Company, Kirloskar Industries, Tube Investments of India, Supreme Industries, Ingersoll Rand (India), Nilkamal, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Shriram Pistons & Rings, The Anup Engineering, APL Apollo Tubes, Globus Spirits, Aether Industries, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Styrenix Performance Materials, Metro Brands, Sansera Engineering, Shoppers Stop, CARE Ratings, PNB Housing Finance, Dodla Dairy, Sula Vineyards, JITF Infralogistics, Magadh Sugar & Energy, Apollo Tyres, Zensar Technologies, Zota Health Care, Astra Microwave Products, Vardhman Textiles, CMS Info Systems, Exide Industries, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Welspun Enterprises, MMP Industries, Bank of Baroda, The Ugar Sugar Works, Bharat Electronics, Max India among others.

Alternatively, 11 stocks including Lexus Granito (India), Mirae Asset Mutual Fund – Mirae Asset Silver ETF, Sindhu Trade Links, and TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power are at 52 week lows.