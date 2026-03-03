Here's the live share price of Aesthetik Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aesthetik Engineers has declined 8.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.75%.
Aesthetik Engineers’s current P/E of 15.50x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aesthetik Engineers
|-6.17
|-22.84
|-23.81
|-35.62
|17.37
|-13.07
|-8.06
|Thermax
|-1.47
|5.15
|7.34
|-4.85
|-3.12
|11.84
|17.56
|PTC Industries
|0.63
|0.81
|-2.00
|31.40
|75.06
|80.35
|42.45
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.65
|-0.58
|8.70
|11.16
|70.89
|32.05
|39.81
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.93
|20.40
|32.61
|71.19
|106.46
|44.25
|22.19
|Tega Industries
|-1.29
|0.11
|-8.99
|-11.48
|38.04
|37.02
|19.36
|Ircon International
|-7.98
|-11.95
|-12.21
|-20.84
|-3.09
|37.19
|24.49
|Engineers India
|-1.52
|22.76
|7.09
|5.22
|44.69
|41.18
|19.02
|Azad Engineering
|-3.74
|9.00
|1.48
|4.37
|36.72
|35.27
|19.87
|Inox India
|-2.21
|-0.41
|-2.36
|-4.30
|21.62
|6.32
|3.75
|Aequs
|-1.87
|2.45
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-2.57
|-1.55
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.69
|12.36
|-25.07
|-29.75
|6.52
|19.68
|11.38
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-5.68
|0.42
|3.75
|-15.25
|-26.16
|1.03
|13.65
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-7.10
|-1.55
|-16.36
|-30.33
|-20.63
|-14.25
|-4.50
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|5.08
|-10.23
|13.88
|86.84
|110.57
|15.98
|9.30
|Skipper
|-4.83
|-7.84
|-23.09
|-35.10
|-5.80
|50.53
|42.06
|Pitti Engineering
|-0.42
|2.05
|8.98
|-2.53
|0.64
|44.14
|69.99
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-4.10
|-18.33
|-23.82
|-13.72
|32.37
|15.12
|8.82
|Jash Engineering
|1.37
|-2.30
|-11.98
|-22.64
|-23.24
|32.41
|47.56
|BGR Energy Systems
|-6.42
|-7.25
|-25.56
|62.66
|316.92
|80.73
|46.24
Over the last one year, Aesthetik Engineers has gained 17.37% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Aesthetik Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80.87
|79.57
|10
|82.61
|81.98
|20
|87.78
|85.43
|50
|91.83
|91.85
|100
|104.16
|98.42
|200
|108.29
|100.36
In the latest quarter, Aesthetik Engineers saw a rise in promoter holding to 75.27%, while DII stake decreased to 0.09%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aesthetik Engineers fact sheet for more information
Aesthetik Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210WB2008PLC124716 and registration number is 124716. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building completion and finishing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aesthetik Engineers is ₹76.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aesthetik Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Aesthetik Engineers is ₹130.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aesthetik Engineers are ₹79.00 and ₹72.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aesthetik Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aesthetik Engineers is ₹155.60 and 52-week low of Aesthetik Engineers is ₹64.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aesthetik Engineers has shown returns of -1.62% over the past day, -11.63% for the past month, -28.3% over 3 months, 18.75% over 1 year, -13.07% across 3 years, and -8.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aesthetik Engineers are 15.50 and 2.73 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.