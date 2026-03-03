Here's the live share price of Aeron Composite along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aeron Composite has declined 10.71% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.20%.
Aeron Composite’s current P/E of 10.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aeron Composite
|-7.84
|-11.62
|-9.47
|-26.39
|-26.60
|-17.20
|-10.71
|Supreme Petrochem
|4.32
|7.86
|7.11
|-12.66
|25.19
|21.58
|25.92
|Rain Industries
|-1.73
|-11.41
|34.38
|3.43
|17.77
|-4.22
|-2.70
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-9.12
|-9.29
|-15.01
|-43.98
|-42.42
|-15.99
|-14.94
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|0.21
|-0.60
|-7.08
|-27.99
|-17.24
|34.36
|14.45
|NOCIL
|-6.27
|0.68
|-16.89
|-25.08
|-16.71
|-14.55
|-6.31
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|-2.38
|-2.96
|-11.65
|-25.00
|-18.27
|5.03
|-3.23
|Platinum Industries
|-7.95
|-9.98
|-20.21
|-21.99
|-14.25
|-2.05
|-1.24
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-1.74
|-11.13
|-14.88
|-27.22
|-9.45
|-7.60
|-3.49
|Kothari Petrochemicals
|-6.58
|-5.89
|-12.89
|-33.27
|-20.79
|16.68
|32.08
|Signet Industries
|2.91
|-1.30
|-7.47
|-19.68
|3.37
|6.89
|6.80
|ARC Insulation & Insulators
|-5.23
|-18.93
|-45.42
|-60.77
|-65.81
|-30.07
|-19.32
|Ahimsa Industries
|-0.20
|4.64
|3.77
|-2.94
|-11.11
|46.12
|4.55
Over the last one year, Aeron Composite has declined 26.60% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (25.19%), Rain Industries (17.77%), Chemplast Sanmar (-42.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Aeron Composite has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (25.92%) and Rain Industries (-2.70%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|95.91
|94.92
|10
|97.03
|96.2
|20
|98.92
|97.37
|50
|99
|98.99
|100
|102.3
|102.62
|200
|112.37
|111.11
In the latest quarter, Aeron Composite remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.26%, FII holding rose to 0.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aeron Composite fact sheet for more information
Aeron Composite Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2011PLC065419 and registration number is 065419. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aeron Composite is ₹89.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aeron Composite is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Aeron Composite is ₹152.16 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aeron Composite are ₹92.65 and ₹85.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aeron Composite stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aeron Composite is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Aeron Composite is ₹85.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aeron Composite has shown returns of -4.69% over the past day, -7.41% for the past month, -10.6% over 3 months, -27.2% over 1 year, -17.2% across 3 years, and -10.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aeron Composite are 10.93 and 1.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.