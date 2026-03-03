Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Aeron Composite Share Price

NSE
BSE

AERON COMPOSITE

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Aeron Composite along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹89.40 Closed
-4.69₹ -4.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aeron Composite Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.00₹92.65
₹89.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.00₹165.00
₹89.40
Open Price
₹85.00
Prev. Close
₹93.80
Volume
39,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aeron Composite has declined 10.71% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.20%.

Aeron Composite’s current P/E of 10.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aeron Composite Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aeron Composite		-7.84-11.62-9.47-26.39-26.60-17.20-10.71
Supreme Petrochem		4.327.867.11-12.6625.1921.5825.92
Rain Industries		-1.73-11.4134.383.4317.77-4.22-2.70
Chemplast Sanmar		-9.12-9.29-15.01-43.98-42.42-15.99-14.94
Styrenix Performance Materials		0.21-0.60-7.08-27.99-17.2434.3614.45
NOCIL		-6.270.68-16.89-25.08-16.71-14.55-6.31
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		-2.38-2.96-11.65-25.00-18.275.03-3.23
Platinum Industries		-7.95-9.98-20.21-21.99-14.25-2.05-1.24
Manali Petrochemicals		-1.74-11.13-14.88-27.22-9.45-7.60-3.49
Kothari Petrochemicals		-6.58-5.89-12.89-33.27-20.7916.6832.08
Signet Industries		2.91-1.30-7.47-19.683.376.896.80
ARC Insulation & Insulators		-5.23-18.93-45.42-60.77-65.81-30.07-19.32
Ahimsa Industries		-0.204.643.77-2.94-11.1146.124.55

Over the last one year, Aeron Composite has declined 26.60% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (25.19%), Rain Industries (17.77%), Chemplast Sanmar (-42.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Aeron Composite has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (25.92%) and Rain Industries (-2.70%).

Aeron Composite Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aeron Composite Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
595.9194.92
1097.0396.2
2098.9297.37
509998.99
100102.3102.62
200112.37111.11

Aeron Composite Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aeron Composite remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.26%, FII holding rose to 0.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Aeron Composite Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aeron Composite fact sheet for more information

About Aeron Composite

Aeron Composite Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2011PLC065419 and registration number is 065419. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dilipkumar Ratilal Patel
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Chirag Chandulal Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Shantilal Dadhaniya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi Pankajkumar Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Naveen Kumar Mandovara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Poonam Neelendu Savalia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aeron Composite Share Price

What is the share price of Aeron Composite?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aeron Composite is ₹89.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aeron Composite?

The Aeron Composite is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aeron Composite?

The market cap of Aeron Composite is ₹152.16 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aeron Composite?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aeron Composite are ₹92.65 and ₹85.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aeron Composite?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aeron Composite stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aeron Composite is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Aeron Composite is ₹85.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aeron Composite performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aeron Composite has shown returns of -4.69% over the past day, -7.41% for the past month, -10.6% over 3 months, -27.2% over 1 year, -17.2% across 3 years, and -10.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aeron Composite?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aeron Composite are 10.93 and 1.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Aeron Composite News

More Aeron Composite News
icon
Market Pulse