Here's the live share price of Aeroflex Neu along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aeroflex Neu has declined 5.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -4.89%.
Aeroflex Neu’s current P/E of 79.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aeroflex Neu
|5.59
|-4.64
|-7.98
|-35.19
|-6.72
|-3.87
|-5.10
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|3.36
|4.84
|6.15
|40.58
|4.13
|89.04
|42.47
|Time Technoplast
|-4.63
|-1.53
|-4.88
|-24.44
|2.23
|63.43
|43.33
|Safari Industries (India)
|-7.53
|-16.85
|-28.41
|-19.58
|-14.36
|18.55
|38.54
|EPL
|-1.37
|5.55
|5.05
|-8.69
|9.81
|8.82
|-1.91
|VIP Industries
|-4.35
|-6.79
|-2.93
|-19.08
|18.66
|-17.12
|-3.07
|AGI Greenpac
|-3.19
|-13.42
|-30.66
|-39.49
|-15.71
|16.51
|24.22
|Uflex
|1.82
|-3.23
|-2.25
|-14.84
|2.33
|5.89
|3.70
|Jindal Poly Films
|14.28
|58.78
|22.63
|5.12
|-0.90
|2.85
|1.00
|Polyplex Corporation
|4.32
|-1.43
|2.06
|-17.98
|-21.52
|-15.20
|-0.62
|Xpro India
|7.14
|-4.34
|-6.28
|-21.63
|-10.30
|19.56
|89.72
|Cosmo First
|4.84
|6.68
|-5.98
|-31.37
|19.84
|1.64
|10.61
|Huhtamaki India
|-1.57
|-6.35
|-20.06
|-25.67
|-3.60
|-4.99
|-9.01
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-5.46
|-3.33
|-7.78
|-23.29
|-6.68
|9.26
|7.81
|Oricon Enterprises
|5.53
|4.26
|15.11
|26.72
|71.68
|47.52
|24.63
|Ester Industries
|5.83
|3.27
|-4.40
|-14.36
|-19.27
|1.54
|-1.98
|Cropster Agro
|-16.84
|-45.21
|-53.70
|-61.68
|-51.88
|18.55
|52.40
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-7.64
|-13.39
|0.89
|-17.83
|41.38
|80.21
|42.07
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-19.80
|-7.36
|10.83
|1.66
|98.48
|16.76
|35.90
|Kanpur Plastipack
|-7.23
|-11.92
|-12.59
|-19.50
|46.12
|26.94
|13.33
Over the last one year, Aeroflex Neu has declined 6.72% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (4.13%), Time Technoplast (2.23%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Aeroflex Neu has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (42.47%) and Time Technoplast (43.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|68.86
|68.95
|10
|70.13
|69.54
|20
|70.14
|70.34
|50
|73.1
|73
|100
|76.66
|78.36
|200
|92.2
|84.73
In the latest quarter, Aeroflex Neu remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.39%, FII holding rose to 3.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:51 AM IST
|Aeroflex Neu - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2025.
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:47 AM IST
|Aeroflex Neu - Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December, 2025
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:42 AM IST
|Aeroflex Neu - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 03Rd February, 2026.
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:40 AM IST
|Aeroflex Neu - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 03Rd February, 2026.
|Jan 30, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
|Aeroflex Neu - Intimation Regarding Change In Website And Email ID
Aeroflex Neu Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24201RJ1992PLC006657 and registration number is 006657. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aeroflex Neu is ₹68.71 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aeroflex Neu is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aeroflex Neu is ₹177.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aeroflex Neu are ₹68.71 and ₹68.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aeroflex Neu stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aeroflex Neu is ₹125.00 and 52-week low of Aeroflex Neu is ₹64.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aeroflex Neu has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, 4.03% for the past month, -10.8% over 3 months, -4.89% over 1 year, -3.09% across 3 years, and -5.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aeroflex Neu are 79.99 and 1.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.