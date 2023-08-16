scorecardresearch
Aeroflex Industries sets IPO price band at Rs 102-108/share

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 162 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.75 crore equity shares by promoter Sat Industries.

Written by PTI
Stainless steel flexible hose manufacturer Aeroflex Industries Ltd on Wednesday said it has a fixed price band of Rs 102-108 a share for its Rs 351-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The maiden public issue will open for subscription on August 22 and conclude on August 24. The bidding for anchor investors will open on August 21, the company announced.

At present, promoter and promoter group members own over 91 per cent stake in the company.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized for payment of a debt, and funding working capital requirements, and a certain amount will be used for general corporate purposes and acquisitions for inorganic growth.

The company through its IPO will fetch Rs 340.5 crore and Rs 351 crore at the lower and upper end of the price band respectively.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 130 equity shares and in multiples of 130 equity shares thereafter.

The Mumbai-based Aeroflex is a manufacturer and supplier of metallic flexible flow solution products, catering to global markets. It exports its products to more than 80 countries including Europe, the USA, and others, and generates 80 per cent of its revenue from exports.

For Fiscal 2023, Aeroflex generated consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 269.4 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 30.1 crore.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. The company’s equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

First published on: 16-08-2023 at 15:02 IST

