AeonX Digital Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

AEONX DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of AeonX Digital Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹122.00 Closed
-5.54₹ -7.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
AeonX Digital Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹121.70₹130.30
₹122.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.75₹242.00
₹122.00
Open Price
₹130.30
Prev. Close
₹129.15
Volume
232

Over the last 5 years, the share price of AeonX Digital Technology has gained 6.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.59%.

AeonX Digital Technology’s current P/E of 37.64x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

AeonX Digital Technology Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AeonX Digital Technology		-6.19-20.21-31.07-45.23-13.4111.936.24
L&T Technology Services		9.91-9.19-23.26-17.51-24.13-2.675.03
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-7.55-17.67-19.05-14.22-24.48-11.74-7.22
Netweb Technologies India		4.1615.5915.4946.65161.2959.732.43
Sagility		-8.39-21.91-22.18-12.68-7.419.795.76
eClerx Services		-6.97-37.06-36.82-29.3918.8429.5936.36
Firstsource Solutions		-7.52-31.9-39.38-42.9-40.0524.2715.72
eMudhra		-2.12-23.27-30.12-40.16-46.1518.710.9
Route Mobile		-0.97-17.12-30.57-42.41-49.33-28.12-22.5
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.16-25.27-38.54-43.89-35.2512.387.25
Protean eGov Technologies		-4.1-7.32-30.36-37.42-55.43-13.56-8.37
RPSG Ventures		-2.08-9.27-17.5-27.4-12.3615.7215.73
Hinduja Global Solutions		-5.15-12.52-23.13-30.97-30.61-35.66-8.81
Aurum Proptech		-7.01-7.661.19-5.335.6713.713.02
BLS E-Services		-10.35-13.7-33.68-19.75-5.84-27.38-17.46
Alldigi Tech		-2.73-18.06-2.97-16.85-11.1817.0919.02
Creative Newtech		0.26-3.63-11.99-11.99-11.99-4.17-2.52
Kellton Tech Solutions		-9.6711.23-5.9-29.65-16.0220.254.17
IRIS RegTech Solutions		0.42-15.15-20.53-26.73-33.847.2745.91
Bartronics India		-9.07-11.92-15.77-18.49-26.819.1531.92

Over the last one year, AeonX Digital Technology has declined 13.41% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, AeonX Digital Technology has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).

AeonX Digital Technology Financials

AeonX Digital Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5133.16131.53
10133.94133.92
20140.53138.4
50151.33149.87
100170.59162.14
200178.85169.6

AeonX Digital Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AeonX Digital Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.49%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

AeonX Digital Technology Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 05, 2026, 12:17 AM ISTAeonX Digital Techno - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th February, 2026
Feb 05, 2026, 12:13 AM ISTAeonX Digital Techno - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th February, 2026
Jan 30, 2026, 5:28 PM ISTAeonX Digital Techno - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled On Wednesday, 4Th February, 2026
Jan 08, 2026, 6:43 PM ISTAeonX Digital Techno - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 29, 2025, 7:51 PM ISTAeonX Digital Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

About AeonX Digital Technology

AeonX Digital Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62099MH1992PLC069615 and registration number is 069615. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manan Shah
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Ketan Shrimankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Viraj Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Akhila Agnihotri Samdaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on AeonX Digital Technology Share Price

What is the share price of AeonX Digital Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AeonX Digital Technology is ₹122.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is AeonX Digital Technology?

The AeonX Digital Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AeonX Digital Technology?

The market cap of AeonX Digital Technology is ₹56.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AeonX Digital Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AeonX Digital Technology are ₹130.30 and ₹121.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AeonX Digital Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AeonX Digital Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AeonX Digital Technology is ₹242.00 and 52-week low of AeonX Digital Technology is ₹120.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the AeonX Digital Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The AeonX Digital Technology has shown returns of -5.54% over the past day, -18.67% for the past month, -35.05% over 3 months, -11.59% over 1 year, 12.36% across 3 years, and 6.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AeonX Digital Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AeonX Digital Technology are 37.64 and 1.07 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.

AeonX Digital Technology News

