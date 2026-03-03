Here's the live share price of AeonX Digital Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of AeonX Digital Technology has gained 6.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.59%.
AeonX Digital Technology’s current P/E of 37.64x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AeonX Digital Technology
|-6.19
|-20.21
|-31.07
|-45.23
|-13.41
|11.93
|6.24
|L&T Technology Services
|9.91
|-9.19
|-23.26
|-17.51
|-24.13
|-2.67
|5.03
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-7.55
|-17.67
|-19.05
|-14.22
|-24.48
|-11.74
|-7.22
|Netweb Technologies India
|4.16
|15.59
|15.49
|46.65
|161.29
|59.7
|32.43
|Sagility
|-8.39
|-21.91
|-22.18
|-12.68
|-7.41
|9.79
|5.76
|eClerx Services
|-6.97
|-37.06
|-36.82
|-29.39
|18.84
|29.59
|36.36
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.52
|-31.9
|-39.38
|-42.9
|-40.05
|24.27
|15.72
|eMudhra
|-2.12
|-23.27
|-30.12
|-40.16
|-46.15
|18.7
|10.9
|Route Mobile
|-0.97
|-17.12
|-30.57
|-42.41
|-49.33
|-28.12
|-22.5
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|0.16
|-25.27
|-38.54
|-43.89
|-35.25
|12.38
|7.25
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-4.1
|-7.32
|-30.36
|-37.42
|-55.43
|-13.56
|-8.37
|RPSG Ventures
|-2.08
|-9.27
|-17.5
|-27.4
|-12.36
|15.72
|15.73
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-5.15
|-12.52
|-23.13
|-30.97
|-30.61
|-35.66
|-8.81
|Aurum Proptech
|-7.01
|-7.66
|1.19
|-5.33
|5.67
|13.7
|13.02
|BLS E-Services
|-10.35
|-13.7
|-33.68
|-19.75
|-5.84
|-27.38
|-17.46
|Alldigi Tech
|-2.73
|-18.06
|-2.97
|-16.85
|-11.18
|17.09
|19.02
|Creative Newtech
|0.26
|-3.63
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-4.17
|-2.52
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-9.67
|11.23
|-5.9
|-29.65
|-16.02
|20.25
|4.17
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|0.42
|-15.15
|-20.53
|-26.73
|-33.8
|47.27
|45.91
|Bartronics India
|-9.07
|-11.92
|-15.77
|-18.49
|-26.81
|9.15
|31.92
Over the last one year, AeonX Digital Technology has declined 13.41% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, AeonX Digital Technology has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|133.16
|131.53
|10
|133.94
|133.92
|20
|140.53
|138.4
|50
|151.33
|149.87
|100
|170.59
|162.14
|200
|178.85
|169.6
In the latest quarter, AeonX Digital Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.49%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 05, 2026, 12:17 AM IST
|AeonX Digital Techno - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th February, 2026
|Feb 05, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
|AeonX Digital Techno - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th February, 2026
|Jan 30, 2026, 5:28 PM IST
|AeonX Digital Techno - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled On Wednesday, 4Th February, 2026
|Jan 08, 2026, 6:43 PM IST
|AeonX Digital Techno - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 29, 2025, 7:51 PM IST
|AeonX Digital Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
AeonX Digital Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62099MH1992PLC069615 and registration number is 069615. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AeonX Digital Technology is ₹122.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AeonX Digital Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AeonX Digital Technology is ₹56.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AeonX Digital Technology are ₹130.30 and ₹121.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AeonX Digital Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AeonX Digital Technology is ₹242.00 and 52-week low of AeonX Digital Technology is ₹120.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AeonX Digital Technology has shown returns of -5.54% over the past day, -18.67% for the past month, -35.05% over 3 months, -11.59% over 1 year, 12.36% across 3 years, and 6.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AeonX Digital Technology are 37.64 and 1.07 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.