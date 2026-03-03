Here's the live share price of Aelea Commodities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aelea Commodities has declined 5.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.56%.
Aelea Commodities’s current P/E of 61.35x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aelea Commodities
|-4.23
|-4.16
|-17.27
|-22.86
|-31.56
|-9.39
|-5.74
|Nestle India
|-3.18
|-2.36
|2.96
|7.00
|16.95
|11.47
|8.90
|Britannia Industries
|-3.15
|1.52
|2.50
|0.97
|29.93
|10.59
|11.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|1.15
|-4.22
|-9.05
|-18.98
|-3.16
|20.44
|14.87
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.16
|-9.45
|-9.69
|-18.81
|22.04
|9.29
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|0.63
|6.91
|-3.85
|-17.72
|-17.72
|-6.29
|-3.83
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.27
|-13.86
|-22.09
|-27.14
|-23.88
|24.24
|20.53
|Hindustan Foods
|0.15
|0.10
|-8.64
|-8.56
|-7.06
|-5.08
|2.11
|Gopal Snacks
|0.35
|-4.60
|-11.52
|-20.31
|7.76
|-6.93
|-4.22
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.87
|-9.83
|-5.94
|3.10
|-2.78
|9.02
|8.58
|ADF Foods
|-6.78
|-4.59
|-3.85
|-12.21
|-14.77
|9.88
|2.29
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.72
|-4.00
|-14.50
|-26.05
|-16.36
|-7.86
|-13.23
|HMA Agro Industries
|-6.86
|-4.03
|-16.67
|-17.84
|-19.64
|-24.67
|-15.63
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-1.61
|-7.73
|-9.84
|-34.26
|-20.66
|57.62
|115.22
|Integrated Industries
|-4.01
|15.83
|49.63
|120.25
|73.50
|172.27
|212.85
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-4.51
|-12.66
|-19.85
|-11.46
|99.15
|28.97
|42.84
|Apis India
|-4.99
|-17.60
|21.49
|206.73
|424.25
|183.70
|137.88
|Krishival Foods
|-1.85
|-4.65
|-30.04
|-26.30
|-19.77
|-7.08
|-4.31
|Pajson Agro India
|1.15
|22.19
|61.98
|61.98
|61.98
|17.44
|10.13
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.39
|-9.63
|-14.88
|-52.28
|-38.00
|11.70
|6.22
Over the last one year, Aelea Commodities has declined 31.56% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Aelea Commodities has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|135.72
|133.22
|10
|137.47
|134.55
|20
|134.26
|135.11
|50
|139.84
|141.48
|100
|161.55
|153.12
|200
|169.8
|167.49
In the latest quarter, Aelea Commodities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 8:59 PM IST
|Aelea Commodities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 26, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
|Aelea Commodities - Amendment In Prior Credit Facilities
|Feb 26, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
|Aelea Commodities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting No. 5/2025-26 Held On 26Th February 2026.
|Feb 24, 2026, 10:00 PM IST
|Aelea Commodities - Received GST Refund Sanction Order & Payment Order
|Feb 14, 2026, 8:36 PM IST
|Aelea Commodities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aelea Commodities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2018PLC316782 and registration number is 316782. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 171.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aelea Commodities is ₹128.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aelea Commodities is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aelea Commodities is ₹262.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aelea Commodities are ₹131.45 and ₹122.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aelea Commodities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aelea Commodities is ₹230.00 and 52-week low of Aelea Commodities is ₹122.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aelea Commodities has shown returns of -1.41% over the past day, 0.47% for the past month, -23.61% over 3 months, -33.56% over 1 year, -9.39% across 3 years, and -5.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aelea Commodities are 61.35 and 2.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.