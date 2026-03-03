Facebook Pixel Code
Aelea Commodities Share Price

NSE
BSE

AELEA COMMODITIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Aelea Commodities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹128.90 Closed
-1.41₹ -1.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aelea Commodities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.00₹131.45
₹128.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹122.00₹230.00
₹128.90
Open Price
₹122.00
Prev. Close
₹130.75
Volume
20,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aelea Commodities has declined 5.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.56%.

Aelea Commodities’s current P/E of 61.35x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aelea Commodities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aelea Commodities		-4.23-4.16-17.27-22.86-31.56-9.39-5.74
Nestle India		-3.18-2.362.967.0016.9511.478.90
Britannia Industries		-3.151.522.500.9729.9310.5911.39
Bikaji Foods International		1.15-4.22-9.05-18.98-3.1620.4414.87
Zydus Wellness		-5.16-9.45-9.69-18.8122.049.29-0.10
Orkla India		0.636.91-3.85-17.72-17.72-6.29-3.83
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.27-13.86-22.09-27.14-23.8824.2420.53
Hindustan Foods		0.150.10-8.64-8.56-7.06-5.082.11
Gopal Snacks		0.35-4.60-11.52-20.317.76-6.93-4.22
Prataap Snacks		-5.87-9.83-5.943.10-2.789.028.58
ADF Foods		-6.78-4.59-3.85-12.21-14.779.882.29
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.72-4.00-14.50-26.05-16.36-7.86-13.23
HMA Agro Industries		-6.86-4.03-16.67-17.84-19.64-24.67-15.63
Lotus Chocolate Company		-1.61-7.73-9.84-34.26-20.6657.62115.22
Integrated Industries		-4.0115.8349.63120.2573.50172.27212.85
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-4.51-12.66-19.85-11.4699.1528.9742.84
Apis India		-4.99-17.6021.49206.73424.25183.70137.88
Krishival Foods		-1.85-4.65-30.04-26.30-19.77-7.08-4.31
Pajson Agro India		1.1522.1961.9861.9861.9817.4410.13
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.39-9.63-14.88-52.28-38.0011.706.22

Over the last one year, Aelea Commodities has declined 31.56% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Aelea Commodities has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).

Aelea Commodities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aelea Commodities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5135.72133.22
10137.47134.55
20134.26135.11
50139.84141.48
100161.55153.12
200169.8167.49

Aelea Commodities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aelea Commodities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aelea Commodities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 8:59 PM ISTAelea Commodities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 26, 2026, 11:16 PM ISTAelea Commodities - Amendment In Prior Credit Facilities
Feb 26, 2026, 11:12 PM ISTAelea Commodities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting No. 5/2025-26 Held On 26Th February 2026.
Feb 24, 2026, 10:00 PM ISTAelea Commodities - Received GST Refund Sanction Order & Payment Order
Feb 14, 2026, 8:36 PM ISTAelea Commodities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

About Aelea Commodities

Aelea Commodities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2018PLC316782 and registration number is 316782. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 171.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Hozefa Shabbir Husain Jawadwala
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Ashok Patel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Firoz Gulamhusein Hathiyari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vaishali Dipen Tarsariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Mahendrabhai Kanabar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandresh Madhubhai Unagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayan Patro
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Aelea Commodities Share Price

What is the share price of Aelea Commodities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aelea Commodities is ₹128.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aelea Commodities?

The Aelea Commodities is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aelea Commodities?

The market cap of Aelea Commodities is ₹262.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aelea Commodities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aelea Commodities are ₹131.45 and ₹122.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aelea Commodities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aelea Commodities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aelea Commodities is ₹230.00 and 52-week low of Aelea Commodities is ₹122.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aelea Commodities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aelea Commodities has shown returns of -1.41% over the past day, 0.47% for the past month, -23.61% over 3 months, -33.56% over 1 year, -9.39% across 3 years, and -5.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aelea Commodities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aelea Commodities are 61.35 and 2.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

