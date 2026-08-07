Aegeus Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999KA2017PLC102441 and registration number is 102441. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.