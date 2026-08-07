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Aegeus Technologies Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

Aegeus Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 4, 2026 and will close on Aug 6, 2026. The price band has been set at 100.00-105.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Aegeus Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Aegeus Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
L&T Technology Services		1.2211.72-4.62-7.75-14.45-5.32-0.53
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.01-8.082.482.397.05-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1816.7414.7955.69130.0777.1840.24
Sagility		0.625.382.01-10.46-5.7814.28.29
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3714.8118.99-4.47-24.3323.787.42
eClerx Services		-4.1417.8211.01-15.1-14.0126.1820.46
eMudhra		16.1122.450.446.04-30.16.6715.88
Route Mobile		-2.17-4.81-8.54-9.75-39.59-29.09-22.98
RPSG Ventures		-1.623.01-6.5518.073.8219.846.67
BLS E-Services		3.2916.2554.6585.4364.57-5.33-3.23
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.710.3-19.4-27.72-46.389.185.41
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.15-4.05-5.9-14.82-26.75-27.25-17.38
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.34.161.520.85-20.78-25.64-22.56
Aurum Proptech		2.771.2627.2127.1423.2116.9929.03
Creative Newtech		12.4543.0876.9860.3578.0828.0436.85
One Point One Solutions		4.998.511.3121.928.6129.760.75
Alldigi Tech		-0.29-0.31-2.49-10.24-24.3110.8713.01
Kellton Tech Solutions		-0.42-8.73-12.84-12.73-45.52-5.424.59
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.73-1.534.831.7-28.1237.7910.31

Source: Dion Global

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About Aegeus Technologies

Aegeus Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999KA2017PLC102441 and registration number is 102441. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suraj Vernekar�D
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Roopa Vernekar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishith Rameshchandra Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kapoor
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

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